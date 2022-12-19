Carhartt to expand operations in Dearborn, creating more than 120 new jobs

The expansion is supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund

By on Mon, Dec 19, 2022 at 11:23 am

click to enlarge Carhartt is creating over 100 new jobs in Dearborn. - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Carhartt is creating over 100 new jobs in Dearborn.
Carhartt Duck jackets are a part of the Detroit clothing essential starter pack. The brand was founded in Detroit in 1889, and continues to be a leader in workwear and outdoor apparel.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the legacy retailer will be expanding its operations in Dearborn, where the company is headquartered, with the help of the Michigan Strategic Fund, creating more than 120 new jobs in the area.

“My administration has been laser focused on growing our economy,” said Whitmer. “We’re working hard in a bipartisan fashion to ensure Michigan’s business climate and talented manufacturing workforce can thrive and create more jobs. That work paid off over the last year, as evidenced by the investment and growth by longstanding companies like Carhartt continuing to invest in Michigan. This investment by Carhartt, which will create 125 high-wage jobs in Southeast Michigan, is great news for workers, their families, and our economy as we continue putting Michiganders first.”

According to a press release, Carhartt plans to expand its digital marketing, customer care, product design, and operations across its Dearborn campus.
Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Slideshow

30 ways to tell people you're from Detroit without telling them you're from Detroit

Detroit vs. Everybody is a lifestyle One thing for sure and two things for certain, Detroiters will always let you know they are from Detroit and will gladly shut down any criticism of the city &#151; unless they&#146;re the ones doing it. Photo by Hannah Ervin, Detroit Stock City
24 slides
You know where to find Detroit Chris Brown This is for the Eastside Detroiters. If you&#146;ve ever driven past Harper and Cadieux or Moross and Kelly, you&#146;ve likely seen Darius Jones dancing on the corner. Affectionately known as Detroit Chris Brown, Jones has danced on the Eastside street corners for years, even receiving a Spirit of Detroit award in 2017 In 2019, there was a community uproar after Jones was nearly arrested after a run-in with Detroit Police. Photo courtesy of @detroitchrisbrown You&#146;ve owned (or wanted) a pair of Buffs Cartier &#147;Buffs&#148; are to Detroit what wheat-colored Timberlands are to New Yorkers. It&#146;s a part of the uniform and the ultimate come-up. The Detroit Pistons&#146; Cade Cunningham understood the assignment on draft night and donned a pair. Detroiters also gathered together to get Gretchen Whitmer (aka Big Gretch) her own pair due to her handling of the pandemic. Photo via NBA/Youtube Still rep your DPS high school no matter how long it's been closed Cooley High Cardinals, Murray Wright Pilots, Crockett Rockets &#151; none of these high schools exist anymore, but their alumni will not let you (or anyone) forget their legacy. Photo via Google Maps You have a picture in front of the Belle Isle fountain Have you even visited Belle Isle if you haven&#146;t gotten a picture in front of the James Scott Memorial Fountain? From engagement pictures to family reunions to maybe climbing into the fountain a la Friends, it&#146;s pretty much required. Photo via maiac/Flickr Creative Commons Posed on the Detroit Riverwalk Detroiters really can see Canada from their backyards &#151; or Riverfront. Chances are you have a picture in front of the Renaissance Center or strategically positioned so Windsor&#146;s Caesars Casino is just behind you. Photo courtesy of @northrosedalestory Your loyalty to the Big 3 depends on your family ties You think you&#146;re going to park your Dodge Charger in the driveway of your Ford retiree grandfather? Think again. Most times Detroiters are loyal to the car company that the members of their family work for. Photo courtesy of @willpbyrne
Click to View 24 slides


Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
Read More about Alex Washington
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Upside-down braille signs on the Detroit QLine cause complaints

By Randiah Camille Green

Upside-down braille signs on the Detroit QLine cause complaints

A new Downriver venue, and other music news

By Lee DeVito

A rendering showing a new digital marquee that will be added to the outside of the District 142 building.

Police shot and killed 135 people in Michigan since 2015

By Steve Neavling

Detroit police officer with non-lethal gun fires at protesters in 2020.

3 men convicted in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer sentenced up to 20 years in prison

By Steve Neavling

From left, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico

Also in News & Views

‘I’m still subject to death threats,’ Upton says as he prepares to leave Congress

By Anna Gustafson, Michigan Advance

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton.

Police shot and killed 135 people in Michigan since 2015

By Steve Neavling

Detroit police officer with non-lethal gun fires at protesters in 2020.

3 men convicted in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer sentenced up to 20 years in prison

By Steve Neavling

From left, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico

Man sentenced in Michigan for abusing children while he was in the Boy Scouts and LDS Church

By Lee DeVito

So far, a completed review of 1,900 claims of abuse from the Boy Scouts of America has resulted in nearly 90 cases being investigated for further action.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us