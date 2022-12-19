Carhartt to expand operations in Dearborn, creating more than 120 new jobs

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Carhartt is creating over 100 new jobs in Dearborn.

Carhartt Duck jackets are a part of the Detroit clothing essential starter pack. The brand was founded in Detroit in 1889, and continues to be a leader in workwear and outdoor apparel.On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the legacy retailer will be expanding its operations in Dearborn, where the company is headquartered, with the help of the Michigan Strategic Fund, creating more than 120 new jobs in the area.“My administration has been laser focused on growing our economy,” said Whitmer. “We’re working hard in a bipartisan fashion to ensure Michigan’s business climate and talented manufacturing workforce can thrive and create more jobs. That work paid off over the last year, as evidenced by the investment and growth by longstanding companies like Carhartt continuing to invest in Michigan. This investment by Carhartt, which will create 125 high-wage jobs in Southeast Michigan, is great news for workers, their families, and our economy as we continue putting Michiganders first.”According to a press release, Carhartt plans to expand its digital marketing, customer care, product design, and operations across its Dearborn campus.