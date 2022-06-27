Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Capitol Pride strikes chord of resistance in newly post-Roe Michigan

By on Mon, Jun 27, 2022 at 9:57 am

click to enlarge The Michigan Pride rally at the state Capitol in Lansing on June 26, 2022. - ANDREW ROTH / MICHIGAN ADVANCE
Andrew Roth / Michigan Advance
The Michigan Pride rally at the state Capitol in Lansing on June 26, 2022.

The tone at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing was as defiant as it was celebratory, with more than 200 members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community gathering Sunday for a Pride rally on the seventh anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court legalizing same-sex marriage.

The event — the first in-person Pride at the Capitol since 2019 — took place in the face of a renewed right-wing push against LGBTQ+ rights, the likes of which has not been seen in years, and on the heels of a Supreme Court ruling that on Friday toppled the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights.

For state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia), this year’s Pride was a “bittersweet” one.

Standing on the sidewalk to collect signatures for the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot measure, which seeks to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, Pohutsky told the Advance that the combination of having in-person Pride again in addition to the uptick of threats against the LGBTQ+ community harkens back to the movement’s rebellious roots.

“It’s been a weird kind of affirming thing because, honestly, when you look at the history and the roots of Pride, I’ve been very privileged,” Pohutsky said, noting that she came out during a time when Pride was more celebratory and LGBTQ+ rights were being expanded.

“It’s bittersweet, but also kind of a validating and affirming experience to be looking at it as, again, kind of a rebellion and pushing back on a lot of legislation that we’ve seen lately,” she said.

As many speakers at Sunday’s event noted, Pride began “as a riot” with resistance against a June 28, 1969 police raid at the Stonewall Inn in Lower Manhattan, New York. Commemoratory events reflective of that day in the years following morphed into the present-day Pride celebrations that are held in cities across the country during the month of June.

Planned Parenthood had a table by the Capitol steps, and numerous attendees carried clipboards to promote petitions in support of abortion rights, voting rights and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel is running against Republican attorney Matthew DePerno in her bid for re-election. She is Michigan’s first openly LGBTQ+ person to be elected to statewide office, and has consistently championed the community’s causes, while DePerno has espoused anti-LGBTQ+ positions.

Despite the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, abortion currently remains legal in Michigan. A 1931 state law which makes abortion a felony would have sprung immediately into effect on Friday if not for a court’s temporary halt on the law.

Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction to block the 1931 ban in a suit filed by Planned Parenthood. Nessel has repeatedly pledged to not enforce the law if or when it does come back into effect.

Nessel has also expressed concern that, with the toppling of Roe, federal protections for same-sex marriage and contraceptive rights are also in danger of being overturned.

Sunday’s gathering was held in the wake of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas writing in his concurring opinion in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, that the court “should reconsider” its past rulings codifying rights to same-sex marriage and contraception access.

The first major LGBTQ+ event in the city welcomed 2,500 Michiganders to the capital on June 25, 1989. Since then, pride celebrations have increasingly become mainstays in other Michigan cities like Grand Rapids, Detroit and Kalamazoo.

Speakers at Sunday’s event, including a trans high school sophomore, stressed the importance of staying true to one’s identity in the face of adversity.

The LGBTQ+ community is facing a coordinated legislative pushback on gay and transgender rights. GOP lawmakers in Michigan and beyond have introduced anti-trans bills, equated LGBTQ+ people with pedophiles and more while refusing to expand protections for members of the community.

In the GOP-led Michigan Legislature, the House opted for a Pride Week rather than a Pride Month, while the Senate did not allow a Pride resolution to pass at all.

Originally published on June 26, 2022 on Michigan Advance. It is shared here with permission. Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Trending

Wiz Khalifa brings his weed brand to Michigan and Jack White is going to perform in Flint (finally): The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Wiz Khalifa brings his weed brand to Michigan and Jack White is going to perform in Flint (finally): The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

Michigan breathalyzer technician sentenced to 9 months in jail for falsifying documents

By Steve Neavling

Two men were busted falsely certifying the accuracy of breathalyzer tests in Michigan.

Nearly 40 years ago, a Metro Times reporter helped turn the killing of Vincent Chin into a movement for Asian American rights

By Lee DeVito

Helen Zia at a 1983 rally for Vincent Chin in Detroit.

Whitmer implores Michigan Supreme Court to decide whether state constitution protects abortion rights

By Steve Neavling

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Also in News & Views

Wiz Khalifa brings his weed brand to Michigan and Jack White is going to perform in Flint (finally): The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Wiz Khalifa brings his weed brand to Michigan and Jack White is going to perform in Flint (finally): The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

Detroit Zoo's oldest tiger dies at 18

By Randiah Camille Green

Kisa was an elderly Amur tiger at almost 19 years old. Typically their life expectancy is 10-15 years.

Justice Department subpoenas Trump campaign aide in Michigan over fake elector scheme

By Steve Neavling

Michigan capitol building.

Michigan GOP state House bill would ban most abortions after conception

By Steve Neavling

Michigan State Capitol.
More

Digital Issue

June 22, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us