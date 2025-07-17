  1. News & Views
  2. Politics & Elections
  1. News & Views
  2. Politics & Elections

Campaign to bring ranked choice voting to Michigan is now collecting signatures

You can sign the petition at the Ann Arbor Art Fair this weekend

By
Jul 17, 2025 at 4:37 pm
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Rank MI Vote executive director Pat Zabawa signs the first signature for the petition to bring ranked choice voting to Michigan at the Ann Arbor Art Fair. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Rank MI Vote executive director Pat Zabawa signs the first signature for the petition to bring ranked choice voting to Michigan at the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

Ranked choice voting could come to Michigan — if the campaign to get it on the 2026 general election ballot is successful and voters approve.

The Rank MI Vote campaign said it has started collecting signatures on Thursday.

The petition’s first signature was Rank MI Vote executive director Pat Zabawa’s, who signed it at the Ann Arbor Art Fair, where the campaign will have a booth all weekend.

“One down, 446,197 to go,” Zabawa said in a statement. “Obviously, we have our work cut out for us: when we qualify for the ballot, it will have taken the biggest signature collection campaign in Michigan history. That might intimidate some campaigns, but it’s what this team is built for. We have thousands of volunteers who are very eager to win this with shoe leather and hard work. We’re now in the stage of the campaign where progress is measured in how much ink we put on paper and how many conversations we have with our friends and neighbors.”

In ranked choice voting, voters rank candidates in order of preference, rather than choosing a single candidate. First-choice votes are counted, and if no candidate receives more than 50% of the first-choice vote, the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated. Ballots cast for the eliminated candidate are then transferred to the voters’ next highest-ranked choice. The process repeats until one candidate achieves a majority of the votes.

Supporters say ranked choice voting ensures that winners have more than 50% approval from voters. It also removes the pressure for voters to choose one candidate, and allows candidates to campaign without worrying about splitting votes. Supporters say ranked choice also encourages candidates to focus on common ground rather than the bitter politics of division that have become all too commonplace in U.S. politics.

The power of ranked choice voting was on display in New York City’s recent mayoral primary election. While democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani won a plurality of voters himself, ranked choice voting enhanced his victory over disgraced former New York governor (and presumed frontrunner) Andrew Cuomo. It also encouraged cooperation from Mamdani, who is Muslim, and fellow progressive candidate Brad Lander, who is Jewish. Both candidates appeared side by side on the campaign trail and encouraged their supporters to rank both of them. A traditional campaign might have seen the candidates lean into their differences instead.

If the Rank MI Vote petition collects enough signatures, it will appear on the November 2026 general election ballot for a vote. If voters approve, it would apply to state and federal primary and general elections in Michigan starting in 2029, and also allow local adoption.

But first the campaign must collect 446,198 valid signatures in the next six months in order to qualify for the November 2026 ballot.

The campaign says it has already seen enormous support.

“The volunteer energy we’ve seen recently has been beautiful,” Kate Grabowsky, Rank MI Vote’s co-field director, said in a statement. “This is a great ‘problem’ to have, but it’s been a full-time job keeping up with all the new volunteers signing up. The new folks can’t wait to take their clipboards to concerts, festivals, and street corners to start having these important conversations with Michigan voters about how Ranked Choice Voting benefits all of us.”

More information, including the full ballot language and where to sign the petition, can be found at rankmivote.org.

Slideshow

What’s going on in metro Detroit this week (July 16-22)

Detroit Wheels: Early Motor City Stories The auto industry exploded in Detroit in the early 20th century, with dozens of fledgling carmakers all trying to get in on the game — like the one-time Ford rival the E-M-F Company, whose quality control issues earned it the nickname “Every Morning Fix-it.” Rare cars from this era will be on display in this special collaboration between the Detroit Historical Society and the Ford Piquette Plant Museum, which includes ten rare cars from DHS’s collections plus two others from private collections. It’s a great opportunity for the public to get an up-close look at these rare early vehicles. From July 16-Aug. 17; Ford Piquette Plant Museum, 461 Piquette Ave, Detroit; fordpiquetteplant.org. Tickets are $10 with guided tours available for an additional fee.
Ann Arbor Art Fair This massive art fair is technically three separate events: the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Guild’s Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, and the Ann Arbor State Street District Art Fair. From Thursday, July 17-Saturday, July 19; downtown Ann Arbor; theannarborartfair.com. No cover. The Concert of Colors Detroit’s Concert of Colors is coming home. The long-running annual world music festival is returning to The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, the riverside venue formerly known as Chene Park that hosted the event from its launch in 1993 until it moved to Midtown in 2006 due to funding. It comes to the Aretha on Friday, July 18 to celebrate the venue’s 40th anniversary with performances by Chicago R&B singer Mavis Staples, Moroccan-French band Bab L’ Bluz, Ohio funk act The Luv Locz Experiment, and African dancer Shashu Amen-Ra. The festival, billed as the largest free global music festival in the Midwest, continues through July 20 in venues in and around Midtown, including the DIA, Third Man Records, and the College for Creative Studies. Through July 20; the full lineup and more information is available at concertofcolors.com. No cover. Zug Isle Tiki Detroit’s Carbon Athletic Club is celebrating its 78th anniversary with its annual Zug Isle Tiki party. This year’s live music lineup includes acts like Day Residue, Child Bite, Deadbeat Beat, Quitters, Don Dupre, Heavy Heart, Double Winter, Duende, Zem, Alison Lewis, Fernando Silverio Solis, Tony Paris & the Sugarburn, and Certain Death. They’re old school here: this party is cash only. From 2 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, July 19; Carbon Athletic Club, 111 Gates St., Detroit; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Alternative School This edition of Alternative School features a B2B set by national DJs gum.mp3 and Swami Sound, who recently collaborated on their single “Strip Game” featuring Leon English. Local acts Swoozydolphin and Ameera join the bill. From 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, July 19; Northern Lights Lounge, 660 W. Baltimore St.; Detroit; ra.co. Tickets are $22.85. 8th annual Detroit Festival of Books Author Curtis Chin is making a few stops in Detroit to promote his acclaimed memoir Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant, which recounts his childhood growing up in the 1980s at his family’s business Chung’s Cantonese Cuisine in the Cass Corridor. Starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, he’ll join an author talk at the Detroit Public Library’s Downtown Branch (5201 Woodward Ave., Detroit). Then from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday, he’ll join Michigan Humanities and PBS Books at their booth at the Detroit Festival of Books to chat with fans and autograph books. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 20; Eastern Market, 2934 Russell St., Detroit; detroitbookfest.com. No cover. Michigan Jazz Festival Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Detroit’s “other” jazz festival features all artists from Michigan for a one-day event. From 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday, July 20; Schoolcraft College, 18600 Haggerty Rd., Livonia; michiganjazzfestival.org. No cover.
Click to View 8 slides
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Black mold blamed for serious health problems at Michigan women’s prison while care is denied

By Steve Neavling

Krystal Clark, an inmate at Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Washtenaw County, is pictured (left) as she entered prison. The other photo shows her face swollen and contorted.

Will Mike Duggan join forces with Elon Musk?

By Steve Neavling

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan ghosts voters, media on relationship with Elon Musk.

Nessel calls for crackdown on masked ICE agents as concerns grow over secretive tactics

By Steve Neavling

Masked federal agents are arresting thousands of undocumented immigrants, causing confusion and chaos.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe