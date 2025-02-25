  1. News & Views
  2. Metro Detroit
Cunningham's rising star makes Friday's Pistons-Nuggets matchup a must-watch

This is the sort of measuring stick game Detroit fans are waiting to see

By
Feb 25, 2025 at 8:39 am
click to enlarge Cade Cunningham in 2024. - Chensiyuan, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Chensiyuan, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Cade Cunningham in 2024.
Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic brings his Denver Nuggets to town to take on Cade Cunningham and the Pistons in a Friday night tilt that sees both teams jockeying for playoff position in their respective conferences. With the Pistons amid their first playoff push since the 2018-2019 season, this will be the first time the Pistons faithful will get to see Jokic in his prime play in a meaningful game. As Cunningham turns in a season worthy of some light MVP chatter himself, this is the sort of measuring stick game Detroit fans are waiting to see.
Event Details
Image: Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets

Fri., Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$26-$2,949.85
