Cunningham's rising star makes Friday's Pistons-Nuggets matchup a must-watch

click to enlarge Chensiyuan, Wikimedia Creative Commons Cade Cunningham in 2024.

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic brings his Denver Nuggets to town to take on Cade Cunningham and the Pistons in a Friday night tilt that sees both teams jockeying for playoff position in their respective conferences. With the Pistons amid their first playoff push since the 2018-2019 season, this will be the first time the Pistons faithful will get to see Jokic in his prime play in a meaningful game. As Cunningham turns in a season worthy of some light MVP chatter himself, this is the sort of measuring stick game Detroit fans are waiting to see.