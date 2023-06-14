But his toilet

By on Wed, Jun 14, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge But his toilet
Scroll to read more Claytoonz articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Traverse City is the ‘Cocaine Capital’ of the U.S., according to study

By Lee DeVito

Traverse City is the ‘Cocaine Capital’ of the U.S., according to study (2)

Lapointe: Admit it — downtown Detroit’s flashy Grand Prix was a gas, gas, gas

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: Admit it — downtown Detroit’s flashy Grand Prix was a gas, gas, gas

15% of Detroit landlords evicted tenants soon after receiving COVID-19 rental aid

By Steve Neavling

15% of Detroit landlords evicted tenants soon after receiving COVID-19 rental aid

Whitmer signs executive order at Motor City Pride to create LGBTQ+ Advisory Commission

By Randiah Camille Green

Gov. Whitmer, center, was joined by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, right, and Attorney General Dana Nessel, left, for the Pride announcement.

Also in News & Views

In northwest Detroit, a people-powered food pantry restores dignity for stunned neighbors, one box of oatmeal at a time

By Eleanore Catolico

Rev. Roslyn Bouier sits at her desk inside the food pantry. The executive director says demand is growing for the pantry’s services.

The chatbot

By Tom Tomorrow

The chatbot

15% of Detroit landlords evicted tenants soon after receiving COVID-19 rental aid

By Steve Neavling

15% of Detroit landlords evicted tenants soon after receiving COVID-19 rental aid

Whitmer signs executive order at Motor City Pride to create LGBTQ+ Advisory Commission

By Randiah Camille Green

Gov. Whitmer, center, was joined by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, right, and Attorney General Dana Nessel, left, for the Pride announcement.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us