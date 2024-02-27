Born In Detroit Apparel launches first pop-up storefront in downtown Detroit

The shop will be open for a limited time from March 15-April 30

By on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 at 10:08 am

Share on Nextdoor
A Born In Detroit hoodie.
A Born In Detroit hoodie. Courtesy photo

Michigan-based brand Born In Detroit Apparel has announced the opening of its first pop-up store, located in downtown Detroit at the former Moosejaw site at 1275 Woodward Ave.

The shop will be open for a limited time only, from March 15 to April 30.

The 2,000-square-foot site positions Born In Detroit Apparel at the center of major events downtown, including St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Detroit Tigers Opening Day, and the highly-anticipated 2024 NFL Draft. To commemorate the occasions and draw in the community, the store will host athlete autograph signings, live radio broadcasts, podcast tapings, and happy hours.

“We are excited for the Detroit pop-up store opening,” Anthony Tomey, co-owner of Born In Detroit Apparel, LLC, said in a press release. “Not only are we going to bring some great apparel options for customers to be able to showcase their pride in the city, but we will also offer collaborative opportunities for other groups and organizations to utilize our space for private catered party options to join in the excitement of the city from this prime location.”

Born In Detroit Apparel LLC is currently available online, as well as at select Michigan Meijer stores and the Detroit Metro Airport. The pop-up shop marks the brand’s first dedicated physical location, which was established in 2020, offering customers a mix of new designs and fan favorites with hats, T-shirts, sweatshirts, bags, tumblers, glassware, and more.

Once opened, the shop’s hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Slideshow

Insults that only make sense in Detroit

“That’s some 7 Mile shit.” – pandaandteddy
20 slides
“You smell like Zug Island.” – stos313 “That’s some 7 Mile shit.” – pandaandteddy "You probably stop for traffic lights." – Nightcaste “You cute...for an East Side girl.” – rehtenk “Shit always flows downriver.” – carlessdriver "Your mom works on 8 Mile." – kill-69
Click to View 20 slides

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Scroll to read more Metro Detroit articles

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Outspoken Flint Councilman and TikTok sensation Eric Mays dies

By Steve Neavling

Flint City Councilman Eric Mays.

Lapointe: WJR host calls Rashida Tlaib ‘a pig;’ her supporters ‘sick’ and ‘nuts’

By Joe Lapointe

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is not expected to face serious challenges for re-election either in the primary from Democrats or in the general election from Republicans on Nov. 5.

Rashida Tlaib proposes bill to combat youth homelessness with direct cash payments

By Layla McMurtrie

Rashida Tlaib proposes bill to combat youth homelessness with direct cash payments

Flint mayor Neeley warns Democrats of Black voter exodus

By Steve Neavling

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

It’s summer in February! Metro Detroit is seeing record-high temperatures on Tuesday

By Layla McMurtrie

The Detroit River.

Outspoken Flint Councilman and TikTok sensation Eric Mays dies

By Steve Neavling

Flint City Councilman Eric Mays.

Lapointe: WJR host calls Rashida Tlaib ‘a pig;’ her supporters ‘sick’ and ‘nuts’

By Joe Lapointe

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is not expected to face serious challenges for re-election either in the primary from Democrats or in the general election from Republicans on Nov. 5.

Rashida Tlaib proposes bill to combat youth homelessness with direct cash payments

By Layla McMurtrie

Rashida Tlaib proposes bill to combat youth homelessness with direct cash payments
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Subscribe