Born In Detroit Apparel launches first pop-up storefront in downtown Detroit

Michigan-based brand Born In Detroit Apparel has announced the opening of its first pop-up store, located in downtown Detroit at the former Moosejaw site at 1275 Woodward Ave.

The shop will be open for a limited time only, from March 15 to April 30.

The 2,000-square-foot site positions Born In Detroit Apparel at the center of major events downtown, including St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Detroit Tigers Opening Day, and the highly-anticipated 2024 NFL Draft. To commemorate the occasions and draw in the community, the store will host athlete autograph signings, live radio broadcasts, podcast tapings, and happy hours.

“We are excited for the Detroit pop-up store opening,” Anthony Tomey, co-owner of Born In Detroit Apparel, LLC, said in a press release. “Not only are we going to bring some great apparel options for customers to be able to showcase their pride in the city, but we will also offer collaborative opportunities for other groups and organizations to utilize our space for private catered party options to join in the excitement of the city from this prime location.”

Born In Detroit Apparel LLC is currently available online, as well as at select Michigan Meijer stores and the Detroit Metro Airport. The pop-up shop marks the brand’s first dedicated physical location, which was established in 2020, offering customers a mix of new designs and fan favorites with hats, T-shirts, sweatshirts, bags, tumblers, glassware, and more.

Once opened, the shop’s hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

