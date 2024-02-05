Black Lake sturgeon season canceled due to mild temperatures

It is the first time the Black Lake season has been canceled

By on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 at 9:33 am

click to enlarge A Lake sturgeon caught in a Batchawana Bay, Lake Superior. - Fungus Guy, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Fungus Guy, Wikimedia Creative Commons
A Lake sturgeon caught in a Batchawana Bay, Lake Superior.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced on Friday it is canceling the 2024 Black Lake sturgeon harvest due to warm temperatures and unsafe ice conditions.

The season was set to start over the weekend in Detroit, with a strict catch limit of six sturgeon for the protected native fish.

Jason Fischer, biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said the state and his agency have been working to increase the Black Lake sturgeon population over the past 20 years, with some success. He credited rearing and stocking efforts, research and protection of spawning adult fish, and more.

“They are threatened and we want to keep tabs on their population,” Fischer explained. “We’re able to tag a fish, release it, and when we recapture this fish over time, we're able to start to get a better idea of how many fish are out there.”

The DNR has worked on sturgeon rehabilitation with the group Sturgeon for Tomorrow, tribal agencies, Michigan State University, and the Tower-Kleber Limited Partnership. It is the first time the Black Lake season has been canceled.

Fischer noted he and his crew caught a massive lake sturgeon in the Detroit River three weeks ago, measuring nearly 7 feet long and weighing 240 pounds.

“We do annual surveys in the Detroit and St. Clair Rivers,” Fischer pointed out. “This is the biggest fish that we’ve ever caught. We all had to team up to pull it in the boat, so it was a group effort to get it on board.”

He added it is important to keep an eye on the fish for research purposes, and to keep up the efforts to increase their population. Last year’s very short harvest — of only 65 minutes — was due to the fishing limit being reached so quickly.

