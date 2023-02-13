Black Detroiters fall behind in access to quality jobs, report finds

The inequity is perpetuating the region’s economic racial divide

By on Mon, Feb 13, 2023 at 1:01 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A view of downtown Detroit. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
A view of downtown Detroit.

Metro Detroit’s fastest-growing, well-paying jobs are disproportionately going to white workers, depriving Black residents of opportunities to make decent wages and join the middle class, according to a report released Monday by Detroit Future City.

The report, “Growth Occupations: Opportunities for more equitable participation in Detroit’s Growing Economy,” blames systemic racism, discrimination in hiring, and a gap in skills training.

As a result, the inequity is perpetuating the region’s economic racial divide, the report states.

About 16% of Black workers in the region are in growth occupations, compared to 26% of white workers. In Detroit, only 13% of Black and Latino workers are employed in growth occupations.

Jobs are considered growth occupations if they are growing at the same or higher rate than the region as a whole, pay at least a middle-class wage, have increased wages between 2014 and 2019, and employ at least 300 people in the region.

DFC identified 107 growth occupations in the region, accounting for one out of four jobs in metro Detroit. The jobs include registered nurses, software developers, accountants, elementary school teachers, electricians, and loan officers.

Most of the jobs pay more than $35 an hour or $73,000 a year.

“The city of Detroit and the region’s economies are improving, but over the past decade low wage jobs have been the fastest growing,” said Anika Goss, DFC president and CEO, in a statement. “This leaves little opportunity for residents who are Black and Latino to access a middle-class wage. Detroiters cannot continue to serve as the low-wage talent pool for our region. In order to grow the middle class and create equitable and sustainable economic systems for all Detroiters, we need to create an economic development strategy that is laser focused on attracting and retaining these growth occupations that pay middle-class wages. We also need to remove barriers to these jobs for Black and Latino workers.”

Growth occupations are integral to building a stronger middle class in Detroit. The median household income in Detroit remains at $36,000, just over half that of the region. White workers are paid nearly 1.4 times higher than Black and Latino workers, and the number of middle-class neighborhoods in Detroit has decreased from 22 to 11 in the past 10 years.

“Strong regional economies capitalize on all of the talent at their disposal to power inclusive growth,” said Alan Berube, interim vice president and director of Brookings Metro. “Only by broadening access to the region’s growing jobs and sectors can Detroit secure a prosperous future for all its residents.”

One of the goals of Detroit Future City is to grow Detroit’s middle class and improve the quality of life in the city’s neighborhoods.

The organization proposed eight strategies to create more equitable access to growth occupations. They include attracting growth occupations to the city, increasing training, evaluating hiring practices, and ensuring access to the jobs through wrap-around services such as child care, transportation, and mental health.

“This report should serve as a guide for cross-sector leaders in economic development, education, health, and human services to work together to create opportunities for Detroiters to access resources and training for these jobs, and then have a pipeline of solid jobs that pay middle class wages as the outcome,” Ashley Williams Clark, DFC vice president and director of the Center for Equity, Engagement, and Research, said.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Military shoots down UFO over Michigan

By Lee DeVito

Military shoots down UFO over Michigan

Millionaire Perry Johnson, kicked off the gubernatorial ballot last year, now plans to run for president

By Steve Neavling

Michigan businessman Perry Johnson plans to run for president of the United States.

Detroit’s Project Green Light failed to reduce violent crime, DOJ finds

By Steve Neavling

Detroit’s Project Green Light failed to reduce violent crime, DOJ finds

Alone for Valentine’s Day? DoorDash delivers Rose Sex Toy bouquet to Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

A vibrating bouquet, who would’ve thought.

Also in News & Views

Military shoots down UFO over Michigan

By Lee DeVito

Military shoots down UFO over Michigan

Millionaire Perry Johnson, kicked off the gubernatorial ballot last year, now plans to run for president

By Steve Neavling

Michigan businessman Perry Johnson plans to run for president of the United States.

State Senate passes bill to end government-mandated mass flunking of 3rd graders

By Steve Neavling

Michigan State Capitol.

Hot air espionage

By Clay Jones

Hot air espionage
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us