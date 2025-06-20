Black churches in Detroit launch voter drive to boost turnout

Steve Neavling Detroit continues to struggle with low voter turnout.

Several of Detroit’s most prominent Black churches have joined forces with the National Black Empowerment Council to launch an ambitious campaign aimed at dramatically increasing voter turnout in a city that has struggled with apathy at the polls.

The campaign, “Lift Every Voice & Vote Detroit,” began on Juneteenth and focuses on turning churches into what organizers are calling “100% Voting Churches,” which means congregations where every eligible member is registered and committed to voting in each election. The effort includes voter-registration drives, outreach events, and sign-ups for Michigan’s permanent mail-in ballot list.

“Our vision is clear: a 100% Voting Church that harnesses the power of personal connection and technology to drive historic turnout,” Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, of Greater Grace Temple, said in a statement. “As people of faith, we have a moral responsibility to lead, not with politics, but with purpose, by empowering our members to vote and advocate for our collective future.”

In the presidential election last November, only 47.2% of registered voters in Detroit cast a ballot, compared to 65.3% nationwide. In the 2022 midterm election, just 31% of registered voters in Detroit cast a ballot, compared to the statewide turnout of 54%. In 2021, turnout for Detroit’s mayoral election was under 25%.

Organizers say they hope to reverse that trend by tapping into the social networks and influence of church leaders, along with faith-based cultural events. Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Deitrick Haddon, a Detroit native, is helping promote the campaign with a series of performances at participating churches.

“As a son of Detroit, I’m proud to be involved in Lift Every Voice & Vote,” Haddon said. “It is a powerful call for our churches to lead with action and intention. While it is an honor to be able to perform at the participating churches, this effort is about more than music, it’s about motivating our community to vote and take their rightful place in shaping the future.”

The campaign also includes personal testimony videos and plans for civic training, digital outreach, and coordinated church-led events through 2026. The goal, organizers say, is to build long-term civic engagement rooted in faith.

“Lift Every Voice & Vote Detroit is a reclamation of the Black Church’s rightful place at the heart of civic life,” Apostle Wayne T. Jackson of Great Faith Ministries said. “Through faith, music, and testimony, we are making voting joyful, accessible, and deeply meaningful. This is our moment to remind Detroit of the power it holds and to renew our commitment to service, not just in the pews, but at the polls. More than voting, this is about protecting the future of those we love. This is how faith becomes action. This is how faith becomes impact.”

The campaign is about empowering residents and creating lasting change, said Darius Jones, a Detroit native and president of the National Black Empowerment Council.

“By partnering with faith leaders we are evoking generational change, not just by increasing voter turnout — but by restoring the Black Church’s role as a force for empowerment and accountability,” Jones said. “This is how we build lasting civic power from the ground up.”

Churches, volunteers, and community partners interested in joining the campaign can visit liftdetroit.org or contact [email protected].