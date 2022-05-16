Bird flu infects 3 baby red foxes in Southeast Michigan

click to enlarge
Shutterstock
Baby red foxes were infected with avian influenza in Michigan.
Three baby red foxes have been infected with a strain of the highly contagious avian influenza in three separate southeastern Michigan counties, state authorities confirmed.
The kits in Macomb, Lapeer and St. Clair counties died from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The infections are the first confirmation that the virus has spread to wild animals in the state.
“HPAI H5N1 viruses may occasionally transmit from birds to mammals, as occurred in these cases, and there may be additional detections in other mammals during this outbreak, but they likely will be isolated cases,” Megan Moriarty, Michigan DNR wildlife veterinarian, said in a statement. “At this point, it is unclear how the fox kits became infected, but it’s possible that they were exposed by consuming infected birds, such as waterfowl.”
Avian influenza is highly contagious and has been found in dozens of birds across Michigan. Many of the infected birds are from backyard flocks. An infection was confirmed in domestic birds
in Macomb County in March.
The first confirmed infection this year was in a domestic birds in Kalamazoo County in February.
The virus also has been identified in wild birds, including free-range Canada geese and tundra swans in St. Clair County, snowy owls in Macomb County, and a mute swan in Monroe County.
Earlier this week, state authorities confirmed the first case of avian influenza in a commercial poultry facility in Muskegon County.
Since 2002, the CDC said there are only four known cases of the bird flu infecting humans in the U.S.
Poultry owners and caretakers are asked to watch for unusual deaths, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, and an increase in sick birds. If you suspect avian influenza, call MDARD at 800-292-3939 in the daytime and 517-373-0440 after hours.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.