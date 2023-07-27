Beyoncé donates $100K to Detroit School for Digital Technology

click to enlarge Shutterstock Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD program is a public charity foundation.

Beyoncé performed in Detroit for the first time since 2018 for a Wednesday concert at Ford Field, and not only did she put on a good show, but she also donated $100,000 to the Detroit School for Digital Technology.

The superstar’s BeyGOOD program is a public charity foundation with a mission of economic equity, focusing on aiding underserved communities through scholarships, internship advocacy, and other resources.

On June 26, the movement took to Instagram to announce their visit to the Southwest Detroit school and the donation of RENAISSANCE Scholarship funds to support students with financial needs.

The Detroit School for Digital Technology, which first opened its doors in 2011 as Astute Artistry, offers programs including digital marketing, business information, and medical assistance. Their goal is to provide an affordable, hands-on learning experience that makes students feel more comfortable and less overwhelmed.

