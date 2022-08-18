Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Betsy DeVos says Joe Biden once got handsy with her

The Republican made the allegations during Megyn Kelly’s podcast

By on Thu, Aug 18, 2022 at 2:49 pm

click to enlarge Then President-elect Donald Trump meets with Betsy DeVos at Trump International in Bedminister, New Jersey on Nov. 19, 2016. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Then President-elect Donald Trump meets with Betsy DeVos at Trump International in Bedminister, New Jersey on Nov. 19, 2016.

President Joe Biden’s alleged propensity for unwanted touching apparently knows no bounds.

On Wednesday, former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos claimed on the Megyn Kelly Show podcast that Biden once greeted her by placing his hands on her shoulders as he pressed "his forehead on [her] forehead for several seconds, and had a conversation with me."

The incident allegedly occurred backstage during a speaking engagement. To make matters worse, DeVos — a Michigan native whose family members are big-time Republican donors — said she was using a wheelchair at the time, and Biden placed his hands on her shoulders, so she had "nowhere to go to or escape." The Detroit Free Press reports that DeVos was seen using a wheelchair in 2019 when she was recovering from a broken pelvis, before Biden became president.

DeVos brought up the encounter toward the end of the episode, saying that under the Biden administration's proposed expansion to Title IX regulations, the incident would be considered "sexual harassment." Title IX prohibits sexual discrimination in any school that receives funding from the federal government.

"If he had done that as a student on a college campus, under his proposed rule, I would have a Title IX sexual harassment allegation to levy against him, because of his conduct," DeVos said. "I've heard from many students who had lesser encounters or lesser situations than I had to encounter with him, and yet he wants this for college students, but will not acknowledge ... and agree to probes into allegations of much more egregious conduct on his part against other women."

When Kelly asked what Biden was talking about during that time, DeVos said he asked if she had any "hardware" as a result of her injury. "Then he told me that he had nine screws in his shoulder, but everybody thought they were in his head," she said. "And he was doing this while holding onto my shoulders with his forehead pressed to mine, and there was nowhere I could go to or escape."

"So Betsy DeVos was sexually harassed by Joe Biden," Kelly said, adding, "Think about yourself in a wheelchair, unable to move, and having this guy come over, lean down, put his hands on your shoulders, and put his forehead against yours ... I mean, come on."

According to DeVos, she and Biden had never met before the incident, and said that it was the one and only time they had ever interacted in person. Regardless of whether or not the encounter meets the Title IX definition of sexual harassment, suffice it to say men should keep their hands to themselves.

At least eight other women have come forward with allegations against Biden, saying his unwanted touching made them feel uncomfortable.

Kelly left Fox News after saying that its former CEO Roger Ailes sexually harassed her.

