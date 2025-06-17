Bernie Sanders endorses Donavan McKinney in bid to unseat Shri Thanedar

Michigan House State Rep. Donavan McKinney is running against U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is endorsing state Rep. Donavan McKinney’s campaign to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar, joining U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib in supporting the Detroit lawmaker ahead of the August primary.

Sanders’s endorsement adds to McKinney’s growing support from progressive Democrats, including six state senators, 11 state representatives, and numerous local elected officials. Many of the lawmakers represent parts of Thanedar’s 13th Congressional District, which includes portions of Detroit, the Grosse Pointes, and Downriver communities. It’s one of the poorest districts in the nation.

Also running for the seat is former state Sen. Adam Hollier.

“Donavan is exactly the type of leader we need in Washington right now,” Sanders said in a written statement. “He understands the struggles working class communities are facing in Detroit and across the country because he’s lived those struggles himself.”

Sanders said McKinney’s record in the state legislature demonstrates his commitment to improving the lives of working families.

“In the State Legislature, he has fought to get big money out of politics and taken on powerful special interests,” Sanders said. “As a Member of Congress, Donavan will fight to raise the minimum wage to a living wage, fully fund our public schools, invest in public housing and support Medicare for All.”

McKinney is also the best choice to take on President Donald Trump, Sanders said.

“A former union leader, he has dedicated his life to standing with working people, and is ready to lead the struggle against Donald Trump, the oligarchy, and the corporate interests who prioritize profits over people,” Sanders said. “I’m urging all Michiganders to join me in supporting Donavan'’s campaign.”

McKinney said he is “honored” to receive Sanders’s endorsement, calling the Vermont senator “a progressive champion for working class Americans.”

“His political courage and his commitment to doing the right thing — even when it’s unpopular, even when it’s hard, even if he’s alone — are a true inspiration to me, as is his commitment to fighting for a more just, more equal America,” McKinney said.

McKinney said his upbringing in a working-class Detroit neighborhood shaped his belief in progressive policies and the need for leaders who understand the struggles of everyday people.

“When I was a child, my mother often had to work two to three jobs just to keep our lights on, and government programs like food stamps and free after-school care helped keep me fed and safe from the gun violence plaguing our community,” McKinney said. “I understand first-hand just how critical it is to have progressive, working class leaders pushing for federal government policies that truly uplifts all people, not just the wealthy and well-connected. Senator Sanders has been fighting that fight for decades, and I look forward to fighting alongside him for our community, and for working class communities nationwide in Washington.”

Thanedar, a multimillionaire businessman, was elected in 2022 and has largely self-funded his campaigns, giving him a significant financial edge. Thanedar has also faced criticism for spending public money on self-promotion, including office decor featuring large portraits of himself.

The congressman has also come under fire from progressives for his unwavering support of Israel, whose attacks on Gaza have killed some 55,000 Palestinians. More than half of the dead are women and children.

Tlaib, the first and only Palestinian American congresswoman, endorsed McKinney on May 12, saying residents deserve better leadership.

“Centering community not only means standing up to corporate donors and lobbyists, but also means fighting to address community needs through robust community services and responsive representation,” Tlaib said at the time. “This type of leadership is missing for residents in the 13th and I know Donavan will bring it — I’ve already seen him do so as State Representative.”

In April, as the campaign was heating up, Thanedar introduced articles of impeachment against Trump, accusing him of abusing his power and undermining the rule of law.