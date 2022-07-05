Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Be careful using period-tracking apps after abortion ruling, AG Nessel warns

Some cell phone apps may provide a digital trail of incriminating data about a person’s decision to end a pregnancy

By on Tue, Jul 5, 2022 at 2:19 pm

click to enlarge Period-tracking apps may provide a digital trail of incriminating data about a person's decision to end a pregnancy. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Shutterstock.com
Period-tracking apps may provide a digital trail of incriminating data about a person's decision to end a pregnancy.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday warned women about using cell phone apps that track fertility and menstruation as the fate of the state's abortion ban hangs in the balance.

The consumer alert was posted less than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that legalized abortion nationwide.

“There are a lot of unknowns as we face a post-Roe era in this country, but one thing that remains certain is that consumers can protect themselves and their private information,” Nessel said in a statement. “I implore Michigan residents to read the fine print in the user agreements for applications and programs because their registration often gives companies the right to sell personal information to other companies that can then make it available to advertisers, or whoever wants to pay to obtain it.”

After the Roe v. Wade was overturned, data and legal experts warned that period and fertility-tracking apps could be weaponized by law enforcement because the technology leaves behind a digital trail of data that could be used as evidence if someone seeks an abortion.

“Delete those fertility apps now,” tweeted Gina Neff, a sociologist and director of the Minderoo Center for Technology and Democracy at the University of Cambridge.

Nearly a third of American women track their menstrual cycle with an app, according to a 2019 survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Some legal experts argue that deleting the apps isn’t enough to protect personal information about a decision to end a pregnancy. Other digital information could be more damning, like text messages and internet search history.

Abortion could soon become illegal in Michigan. In May, the state’s 1931 abortion ban was temporarily halted by a Michigan Court of Claims judge who is presiding over a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood that argues the state’s constitution protects abortion rights.

In a separate case, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging the Michigan Supreme Court to weigh in on the issue.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Trending

Metro Detroit police dept. that used images Black men as shooting targets was sued last year for racial discrimination

By Lee DeVito

Metro Detroit police dept. that used images Black men as shooting targets was sued last year for racial discrimination

We interviewed the guy behind the viral ‘woke’ HVAC ad from Lansing

By Konstantina Buhalis

We interviewed the guy behind the viral ‘woke’ HVAC ad from Lansing

Flint water prosecution of Snyder, 8 others moving forward despite recent setback

By Steve Neavling

Flint Water Plant in Flint.

Activists cover anti-abortion billboard with pro-choice message in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

An anonymous group decided to cover an anti-abortion message with their own that reads: “WE WILL AID & ABET ABORTION.”

Also in News & Views

Activists cover anti-abortion billboard with pro-choice message in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

An anonymous group decided to cover an anti-abortion message with their own that reads: “WE WILL AID & ABET ABORTION.”

Metro Detroit police dept. that used images Black men as shooting targets was sued last year for racial discrimination

By Lee DeVito

Metro Detroit police dept. that used images Black men as shooting targets was sued last year for racial discrimination

Detroit council president lays out conditions for Dan Gilbert’s proposed $60M tax break

By Steve Neavling

Bedrock Detroit owner Dan Gilbert.

Oakland County Executive mulls legal action over libelous, homophobic billboard

By Steve Neavling

The billboard labeled Coulter as a “groomer” who forced children to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us