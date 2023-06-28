Based on a true story

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Based on a true story
Scroll to read more This Modern World articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Livonia police criticized for response to racist attack on Black teen

By Steve Neavling

The Livonia Police Department is facing criticism for waiting nearly a month to notify the public about a racial attack at the city’s recreation center.

Pro-DeSantis PAC hammers Trump for commuting Kwame Kilpatrick’s sentence

By Steve Neavling

Former President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

Lapointe: Remembering Gregory Glenn at the landmark Sacred Heart parish

By Joe Lapointe

Columnist Joe Lapointe, left, with childhood friend Gregory Glenn in 2003.

Pepsi-flavored ketchup is coming to Detroit’s Comerica Park

By Jenna Jones

Colachup, Pepsi's version of Frankenstein's monster.

Also in News & Views

Trump the Hunter

By Clay Jones

Trump the Hunter

Livonia police criticized for response to racist attack on Black teen

By Steve Neavling

The Livonia Police Department is facing criticism for waiting nearly a month to notify the public about a racial attack at the city’s recreation center.

Pepsi-flavored ketchup is coming to Detroit’s Comerica Park

By Jenna Jones

Colachup, Pepsi's version of Frankenstein's monster.

Pro-DeSantis PAC hammers Trump for commuting Kwame Kilpatrick’s sentence

By Steve Neavling

Former President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us