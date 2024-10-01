  1. News & Views
  2. Metro Detroit
  1. News & Views
  2. Metro Detroit

Ann Arbor planted 10,000 trees six years ahead of goal

The A2ZERO plan pushes the city toward carbon neutrality by 2030

By
Oct 1, 2024 at 1:45 pm
Ann Arbor's Gallup Park.
Ann Arbor's Gallup Park. Shutterstock
Share on Nextdoor

The City of Ann Arbor has reached a major milestone in its A2ZERO carbon neutrality plan, completing the goal of planting 10,000 trees on private property six years ahead of schedule.

The achievement is one of over 40 actions outlined in the A2ZERO plan, which aims to make the city carbon neutral by 2030. A key element of the plan includes “preserving and enhancing the local tree canopy” by planting 10,000 trees on private property and another 10,000 on public land. With the private property goal achieved, focus is now shifting to planting the next 10,000 trees in public spaces across the city.

“Trees store carbon and help to reduce air pollution, stormwater runoff, urban heat and energy usage — making a healthy tree canopy an important part of keeping our community green, healthy and resilient to a changing climate,” Sean Reynolds, Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations (OSI) senior analyst and creator of the 10,000 Trees Initiative, said in a press release. “That doesn’t stop with the trees lining our streets and shading our parks — it also means growing and maintaining the trees in our own backyards.”

The 10,000 Trees Initiative was designed to help private property owners plant and care for trees. A popular part of the initiative has been the FreeTree Giveaway program, which has allowed Washtenaw County residents to pick up free seedlings to plant at home.

The initiative, along with the city’s forestry and natural area preservation divisions, recently received a $1 million grant from American Forests through the USDA Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Program, funded by the Inflation Reduction Act. The funding will go toward planting and maintaining trees in historically underserved neighborhoods at no cost to residents.

To ensure the long-term health of the planted trees, OSI is also launching the 10,000 Trees Survival Study to monitor the trees and provide care recommendations to help residents nurture them.

“Achieving this goal is incredibly meaningful to our carbon neutrality work, and to ourselves as residents of Tree Town, USA,” OSI Director Dr. Missy Stults said. “When the pandemic hit, we had to pivot. We couldn’t do a lot of the work that we’d been planning to. But that gave us the opportunity to lift up this program, and now here we are, reaching our goal early!”

She added, “I’m so grateful that Ann Arborites have embraced this initiative so wholeheartedly, and I encourage anyone who hasn’t yet to learn more, because it will take all of us to reach our A2ZERO goal of community-wide carbon neutrality by 2030.”

For information on Ann Arbor's A2ZERO carbon neutrality plan, visit www.a2zero.org.

Slideshow

15 Ann Arbor food spots to satisfy every craving

Detroit Street Filling Station300 Detroit St.; 734-224-8262; thelunchrooma2.com/detroit-street-filling-station-1 For the vegans and vegetarians specifically, this spot is for you. The restaurant provides nice outdoor patio seating and an array of plant-based appetizers and meals.
Pilar's Tamales2261 W. Liberty St.; 734-929-4161; pilarstamales.com At this Salvadoran food restaurant, owner Sylvia is a welcoming smile in the community. Apart from the tamales, pupusas, and various traditional sides, the spot offers horchata and Latin coffee drinks. Jamaican Jerk Pit314 S. Thayer St.; 734-585-5278; jamaicanjerkpit.com The interior of this small space is brightly colored and lined with the flags of Caribbean countries. While it is take-out only, its authenticity is unmatched. The Blue Nile221 E. Washington St.; 734-998-4746; bluenilemi.com As the only Ethiopian restaurant in the area, this family-owned spot has shoes to fill… and does it well. Stepping in, the decoration makes it feel like you aren’t in Ann Arbor at all. Try the “all you can eat” vegetarian platter for $20 that comes with unlimited sides and crepe-like Ethiopian bread Injera. Various meats can be added for extra and the spot sells a list of unique cocktails. Le Dog = La Soup306 S. Main St., Suite #1-E; 734-769-5650; le-dog-la-soup.business.site This Ann Arbor staple has been serving up the city from its small stand since 1979. With tons of soups, stews, and hot dog options, Le Dog is perfect for a quick lunch stop. Dalat Restaurant2216 S. Main St.; 734-327-0091; dalatrestaurantannarbor.com For Vietnamese noodle soups, rice dishes, stir-fries, vermicelli, and more, this place has got the authenticity and the variety. Aloha Hawaiian BBQ882 W. Eisenhower Pkwy.; 734-332-8789; alohahawaiianbbqmi.com This Hawaiian barbeque restaurant just opened in the last month and seems to be the one and only authentic Hawaiian food place in all of Southeast Michigan.
Click to View 15 slides
Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Tesla, Subaru drivers the worst in Michigan, according to new report

By Layla McMurtrie

Detroit has some of the worst drivers in the U.S., a study found.

Whistleblower alleges unsanitary conditions, contaminated equipment at 2 DMC hospitals in Detroit

By Steve Neavling

A worker blew the whistle on alleged “unsafe, unsanitary, and dangerous conditions” at Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

Downtown tax incentives are exacerbating the ‘two Detroits’ problem: report

By Tom Perkins

Downtown tax incentives are exacerbating the ‘two Detroits’ problem: report

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe