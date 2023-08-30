Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

And they’re off

By on Wed, Aug 30, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge And they’re off
Scroll to read more This Modern World articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Michigan activist files legal challenge to disqualify Trump from 2024 presidential race in state

By Steve Neavling

Then-President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Battle Creek in 2019.

Novi ammo store under investigation after selling bullets promoting a Democrat’s recall

By Steve Neavling

Fenix Ammunition is selling bags of bullets that promote the recall of state Rep. Jaime Churches, a Democrat from downriver.

Michigan must push back on warrantless drone surveillance

By Michael Greenberg and Daryl James

Michigan must push back on warrantless drone surveillance (2)

Michigan makes electric vehicles. Are Michiganders buying them?

By Farah Siddiqi, Michigan News Connection

Michigan makes electric vehicles. Are Michiganders buying them?

Also in News & Views

P01135809

By Clay Jones

P01135809

Novi ammo store under investigation after selling bullets promoting a Democrat’s recall

By Steve Neavling

Fenix Ammunition is selling bags of bullets that promote the recall of state Rep. Jaime Churches, a Democrat from downriver.

Michigan activist files legal challenge to disqualify Trump from 2024 presidential race in state

By Steve Neavling

Then-President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Battle Creek in 2019.

Michigan must push back on warrantless drone surveillance

By Michael Greenberg and Daryl James

Michigan must push back on warrantless drone surveillance (2)
More

Digital Issue

August 30, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us