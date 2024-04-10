All the news that fits

  1. News & Views
By
Apr 10, 2024 at 6:00 am
Crumbleys sentenced to 10-15 years in prison for role they played in son’s mass shooting

By Steve Neavling

Jennifer and James Crumbley were sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison.

After a hot winter, Whitmer asks for more ways to get aid to businesses

By Izzy Ross, Interlochen Public Radio

The empty ski rental desk at Mt. Holiday in Traverse City, on Feb. 8, 2024. That day, the National Weather Service recorded a high of 61 degrees.

Grosse Pointe group sued again for defiant construction of $45M performing arts center

By Steve Neavling

A rendering of the proposed A. Paul and Carol C. Schaap Center for the Performing Arts along the Detroit and Grosse Pointe Park border.

