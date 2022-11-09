Abortion rights activists celebrate Michigan’s Proposal 3, a ‘historic victory’

The approval means the 1931 ban will no longer be enforced

By on Wed, Nov 9, 2022 at 10:03 am

click to enlarge Abortion rights activists celebrate Michigan’s Proposal 3, a ‘historic victory’
Viola Klocko

The right to abortion services and care was protected Tuesday in Michigan as voters passed Proposal 3, despite a campaign that was somewhat mired in controversy.

With 85% of the votes tabulated early Wednesday morning, voters approved Proposal 3 with 55.5% voting yes and 44.5% voting against it.

Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA), the coalition that introduced the ballot initiative to amend Michigan’s constitution to protect reproductive rights and access to care, celebrated the victory.

“Today, the people of Michigan voted to restore the reproductive rights they’ve had for 50 years,” said RFFA communication director Darci McConnell in a statement. “Proposal 3’s passage marks an historic victory for abortion access in our state and in our country – and Michigan has paved the way for future efforts to restore the rights and protections of Roe v. Wade nationwide.”

Paula Thornton Greear, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan, also released a statement:

“Abortion access is a human right – and we are grateful that Michigan voters overwhelmingly supported Proposal 3, permanently enshrining these rights into our state constitution.

PPMI has been fighting to protect sexual and reproductive rights in Michigan for decades, and when we saw the end of Roe v. Wade on the horizon, we didn’t wait to take action. We immediately filed suit to protect health care access across our state and won an injunction barring enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 criminal abortion ban.

But we didn’t stop there. We continued to pursue every avenue to protect abortion rights in Michigan. With the passage of Proposal 3, Michiganders’ rights are more protected than ever and reproductive freedom is explicitly enshrined in the state constitution.

This historic victory will ensure that Planned Parenthood of Michigan can continue to provide the high-quality reproductive health care our patients depend on.”

Lauren Khogali, the executive director of ACLU of Michigan, also released a statement:

“Thank you, Michigan voters, volunteers, supporters, donors, advocates and coalition partners, who gave everything to ensure this historic victory! Today’s win belongs to all of us. Together, we blazed a trail, making Michigan a national model of what other states can achieve across America.

As we celebrate, we also know that there is more work to do. We must ensure that the fundamental right to reproductive freedom is equally accessible to all Michiganders. The work that brought us to this moment has forged a formidable coalition of partners committed to reproductive freedom and justice in Michigan.

Given the strength, resilience, and determination of all the people who are engaged in the movement, I am confident in the path ahead.”

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that protected a person’s right to an abortion, and vetoed any federal or state ruling that said otherwise. The decision resulted in states turning to their own laws and constitutions, with Michigan being one of 28 states banning abortion with a nearly century-old law.

Related
A billboard on Eight Mile Road claims Proposal 3 allows for "Sterilization surgery for minors without parental consent."

Debunking myths about Michigan’s Proposal 3: Many lies have been told about the abortion rights initiative, but what does it actually say?

Things quickly became a little messy and complicated following the overturning of Roe.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer immediately filed an injunction preventing county prosecutors from enforcing the ban in Michigan, and also created an executive order that prevented the extradition of out-of-state abortion patients traveling to Michigan for care.

In August, the Michigan Court of Appeals overturned Whitmer’s previous injunction, allowing county prosecutors to be able to charge abortion providers. Then, the next day, Whitmer was granted a restraining order that, once again, blocked prosecutors from enforcing the 1931 law.

Also in August, Michigan Republicans tried to block the ballot initiative, arguing that it contained typographical errors, including insufficient spacing between some of the words. But Michigan Republican canvassers finally certified the ballot measure in September.

Now that the proposal has passed, the amendment won’t take effect until Dec. 23, 45 days after the election.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Democrats smashed the ‘red wave’ in Michigan, winning all statewide offices and the state Legislature

By Steve Neavling

Detroiters vote in the midterm elections in Detroit.

Justice Department sent monitors to five Michigan cities, including Detroit, for Election Day

By Steve Neavling

Polling station in Detroit.

How a Detroit firefighter’s death might have sent an innocent man to prison

By Eddie B. Allen Jr.

How a Detroit firefighter’s death might have sent an innocent man to prison

At COP27, why aren’t they talking about the biggest thing we can do to curb climate change?

By Michael Betzold

At COP27, why aren’t they talking about the biggest thing we can do to curb climate change?

Also in News & Views

How a Detroit firefighter’s death might have sent an innocent man to prison

By Eddie B. Allen Jr.

How a Detroit firefighter’s death might have sent an innocent man to prison

JACK DANIEL’S BARREL BASH: It’s Tree Lighting-Time, Jack Daniel’s-Style! SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored By Metro Times Promotions

JACK DANIEL’S BARREL BASH: It’s Tree Lighting-Time, Jack Daniel’s-Style!

Unmasking Theatre Bizarre and debunking lies about Prop 3: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

By Alex Washington

Theatre Bizarre's Zombo the Clown.

The Great American Political Reality Show™

By Abdul El-Sayed

The Great American Political Reality Show™ (2)
More

Digital Issue

November 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us