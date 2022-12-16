A new Downriver venue, and other music news

The top Metro Times headlines of the week

By on Fri, Dec 16, 2022 at 5:00 pm

click to enlarge A rendering showing a new digital marquee that will be added to the outside of the District 142 building. - Courtesy of District 142
Courtesy of District 142
A rendering showing a new digital marquee that will be added to the outside of the District 142 building.

A number of music-related stories led our most-read articles this week, including news of a Live Nation rock and country venue coming to Wyandotte, R&B singer J.J. Barnes dying weeks following what he told Metro Times would be his final performance, a rare Janet Jackson tour announcement, an incident over the weekend that resulted in the DSO banning an attendee who shouted a racial slur, and alt-rockers Sponge getting in the holiday spirit.

Here’s what our readers were most interested in this week:

10. “You can now buy recreational weed in Mount Clemens, even though the city prohibits it”

9. “Detroit Soul opens second location with help from Motor City Match”

8. “Upside-down braille signs on the Detroit QLine cause complaints”

7. “Forthcoming Black-owned grocery store distributes free boxes of food to Detroit families”

6. “Man sentenced in Michigan for abusing children while he was in the Boy Scouts and LDS Church”

5. “Sponge to record live acoustic album to benefit Detroit homeless center”

4. “Detroit Symphony Orchestra bans attendee who shouted racial slur”

3. “Janet Jackson announces tour with a stop in Detroit”

2. “R.I.P. Detroit soul singer J.J. Barnes, dead at 79”

1. “Wyandotte is getting a new rock and country music venue”

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Read More about Lee DeVito
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Community college offers first-ever Fowling class

By Lee DeVito

It’s not football, it’s not bowling… it’s Fowling.

Police shot and killed 135 people in Michigan since 2015

By Steve Neavling

Detroit police officer with non-lethal gun fires at protesters in 2020.

Upside-down braille signs on the Detroit QLine cause complaints

By Randiah Camille Green

Upside-down braille signs on the Detroit QLine cause complaints

3 men convicted in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer sentenced up to 20 years in prison

By Steve Neavling

From left, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico

Also in News & Views

Police shot and killed 135 people in Michigan since 2015

By Steve Neavling

Detroit police officer with non-lethal gun fires at protesters in 2020.

3 men convicted in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer sentenced up to 20 years in prison

By Steve Neavling

From left, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico

Man sentenced in Michigan for abusing children while he was in the Boy Scouts and LDS Church

By Lee DeVito

So far, a completed review of 1,900 claims of abuse from the Boy Scouts of America has resulted in nearly 90 cases being investigated for further action.

Susan J. Demas: Mike Shirkey’s long, crazy goodbye

By Susan J. Demas, Michigan Advance

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake), April 20, 2022.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us