A new Downriver venue, and other music news

A number of music-related stories led our most-read articles this week, including news of a Live Nation rock and country venue coming to Wyandotte, R&B singer J.J. Barnes dying weeks following what he told Metro Times would be his final performance, a rare Janet Jackson tour announcement, an incident over the weekend that resulted in the DSO banning an attendee who shouted a racial slur, and alt-rockers Sponge getting in the holiday spirit.

Here’s what our readers were most interested in this week:

10. “You can now buy recreational weed in Mount Clemens, even though the city prohibits it”

9. “Detroit Soul opens second location with help from Motor City Match”

8. “Upside-down braille signs on the Detroit QLine cause complaints”

7. “Forthcoming Black-owned grocery store distributes free boxes of food to Detroit families”

6. “Man sentenced in Michigan for abusing children while he was in the Boy Scouts and LDS Church”

5. “Sponge to record live acoustic album to benefit Detroit homeless center”

4. “Detroit Symphony Orchestra bans attendee who shouted racial slur”

3. “Janet Jackson announces tour with a stop in Detroit”

2. “R.I.P. Detroit soul singer J.J. Barnes, dead at 79”

1. “Wyandotte is getting a new rock and country music venue”

