A German couple got married at a Michigan McDonald’s, for some reason

Congratulations to Mike and Kathi Haller, a newly married couple from Munich, Germany who celebrated their wedding at… a McDonald’s restaurant in Croswell, a small town in Michigan’s Thumb region.

The couple and their 23 guests, most of which flew in from Germany, stopped by the McDonald’s between their wedding ceremony and reception on Sunday.

The newlyweds, who arrived at the restaurant in a Mickey D’s-branded Ford Mustang, celebrated their love by sharing a cheeseburger, fries, McNuggets, and Coca-Colas, and were even joined by the fast food chain’s mascot Grimace. The couple and their guests were also gifted a bunch of McDonald’s swag.

According to a press release, the Hallers are world travelers and “McDonald’s mega fans” who first came to the Croswell area near Lake Huron in 2016 while connecting with a family friend who lives nearby.

The couple wanted to have the ultimate “United States” wedding day, according to the release.

“We love McDonald's. I think that that is clear,” Mike Haller said. “Every country we visit has its own unique burger or meal, so we like to try everything. We've been to McDonald’s in Japan, Israel, Italy, all over Europe and it’s always fun because you have your standard meal that always feels home anywhere you are.”

“Just to have the opportunity to do something different for these people from a different part of the world, it’s just wholesome,” said Brian Dickendesher, owner-operator of the McDonald’s store. “Having our customers see how much we are willing to do for anybody, it’s good for McDonald’s and good for our community. Any opportunity to do things like this is something we don't take lightly.”

The couple plans to continue their honeymoon on the road in the U.S., including a stop in Washington, D.C.

“I think when someone asks me about my favorite part of the wedding, one of the first things that will come up is McDonald’s,” Kathi said. “The experience we had there was so unique and special. The next time I’m at a McDonald’s, I will have these memories with me.”

Personally, we think the idea of Germans celebrating by eating McDonald’s hamburgers is… oh, who cares, we’re not going to yuck somebody’s yum. Congratulations Mike and Kathi Haller on your “Pure Michigan” wedding.

