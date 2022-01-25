Email
Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Warren City Councilwoman launches campaign for newly drawn congressional district

Posted By on Tue, Jan 25, 2022 at 2:38 PM

Warren City Councilwoman Angela Rogensues is running for Congress in the 10th District.
  • Angela Rogensues campaign
  • Warren City Councilwoman Angela Rogensues is running for Congress in the 10th District.

First-term Warren City Councilwoman Angela Rogensues announced Tuesday that she’s running for Congress as a Democrat in the newly drawn 10 District.

Rogensues is the first elected official to declare her candidacy for the 10 District, which covers Warren, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, and Shelby Township in Macomb County and Rochester in Oakland County.



On the council, Rogensues has been an advocate for working and low-income families, animal welfare, civic engagement, and arts and culture. She is the president of Ignition Media Group, a Detroit-based boutique consulting agency.

“I was born and raised in Macomb County and I love serving this community,” Rogensues said in a statement. “On the Warren City Council, I’ve worked to lift up the voices of my constituents and make sure their concerns are heard and addressed. They deserve leaders who listen to them and get things done. Congress needs more public servants with that kind of mindset. We can do better.”

Her campaign treasurer is Dennis Archer, Jr., the son of former Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer.

“Angela is exactly the type of leader we need more of in Congress,” Archer, Jr. said. “She has given so much to this community already and will be a fierce advocate for the people of Southeastern Michigan in Congress.”

Unlike the current 10th District, which covers the Thumb and northern Macomb County and is largely conservative, the newly drawn district is expected to be highly competitive for Democrats and Republicans. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rated the district as a “likely Republican seat.”

Also running in the district is first-time candidate Huwaida Arraf, a civil rights attorney and daughter of Palestinian immigrants.

Other potential Democratic contenders are Macomb County Circuit Judge Carl Marlinga, of Sterling Heights; former state Sen. Steve Bieda, of Warren; and Sterling Heights Mayor Michael C. Taylor, a former Republican who backed President Job Biden and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters in 2020.

On the Republican side, the lone candidate so far is Eric Esshaki, a Birmingham attorney and former nurse. Other potential Republican candidates are businessman John James, who lost both his previous bids for U.S. Senate; Oakland County Republican Chairman Rocky Raczkowski, of Troy; former U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop; and Lena Epstein, of Bloomfield Township, and the former head of Donald Trump’s Michigan campaign.

The 10th District seat is currently held by Republican Lisa McClain, of Bruce Township. If she decides to run for reelection, her new district will be the 9th.

