Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Former metro Detroit priest sentenced for sex abuse as part of sweeping investigation

Posted By on Thu, Jan 20, 2022 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 11 as part of a sweeping investigation into abuse at Catholic churches in Michigan. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 11 as part of a sweeping investigation into abuse at Catholic churches in Michigan.

A former Oakland County priest will serve more than a year in prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the sentencing on Thursday.



"While we recognize no sentence can ever undo the harm inflicted on survivors of sexual abuse, it remains our priority to secure accountability for those who bravely share their stories," Nessel said in a statement.

The charges against Gary Berthiaume, 79, stem from assaults in the 1970s involving three victims between ages 13 and 15. At the time, Berthiaume was a priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wyandotte and later Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington.

In November, Berthiaume pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and no contest to one count of gross indecency.

According to the press release from Nessel's office, Berthiaume will also register as a tier II sex offender and undergo counseling.

Nessel's office says it's reviewed more than four million documents related to dioceses across Michigan as part of an ongoing clergy abuse investigation that has seen 11 charged and five convicted.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Carhartt is requiring its workers to get vaccinated and people have feelings Read More

  2. More than 1,500 Michiganders will get their student debt forgiven Read More

  3. Michigan House cancels votes this week due to COVID-19 spread Read More

  4. Republicans attack Michigan Dems for telling the truth about public education Read More

  5. Nessel says there is enough evidence to charge fake GOP electors Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 19, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation