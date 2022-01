U.S. government opens website to order free home COVID-19 tests

click to enlarge Shutterstock

You can now order at-home COVID-19 tests to be delivered straight to your door.

Originally slated to begin tomorrow, the United States Postal Service has opened its portal to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests, delivered to your address.President Joe Biden announced the move last week , saying half a billion tests would be available to order; tests are limited to four per household and will ship seven to twelve days after you place your order. The tests available are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR, and show results within 30 minutes, so no lab drop-off is required. Biden also moved for private insurance companies to reimburse those who purchase at-home tests after January 15 for up to eight kits a month.Overall, the process to request your tests takes about a minute. You fill in your name and address, click “Check Out Now” and you’re finished.To order your tests from the United States Postal Service, visit covidtests.gov