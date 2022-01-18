Email
Tuesday, January 18, 2022

U.S. government opens website to order free home COVID-19 tests

Posted By on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM

You can now order at-home COVID-19 tests to be delivered straight to your door.
Originally slated to begin tomorrow, the United States Postal Service has opened its portal to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests, delivered to your address.

President Joe Biden announced the move last week, saying half a billion tests would be available to order; tests are limited to four per household and will ship seven to twelve days after you place your order. The tests available are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR, and show results within 30 minutes, so no lab drop-off is required. Biden also moved for private insurance companies to reimburse those who purchase at-home tests after January 15 for up to eight kits a month.

Overall, the process to request your tests takes about a minute. You fill in your name and address, click “Check Out Now” and you’re finished.

To order your tests from the United States Postal Service, visit covidtests.gov.

Originally published by our sister paper Riverfront Times. It is republished here with permission.

