Free, at-home COVID-19 tests are now available at select library branches in metro Detroit

An at-home COVID-19 test.

If you’re looking for an at-home COVID-19 test in metro Detroit, check your local library. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has teamed up with select libraries across the state to distribute at-home testing kits for free.Tests can be found at the Detroit Public Library Main Branch Redford Branch , and more.“With the proper protocols for distribution and pickup in place, we believe that this will be a great opportunity for libraries that want to participate to get involved as distribution points in their communities,” Deborah E. Mikula, executive director of the Michigan Library Association, said in a press release. “Many of our libraries are ready to provide access to these test kits for our most vulnerable citizens and have been asking for some time how to get involved.”Nearly 5,500 tests have been distributed to 18 branches in Saginaw, Wayne, Clare, Calhoun, Newaygo, and Oceana counties this week, with more to follow. Additional branches are expected to be added as distribution centers in the coming weeks.Each branch has received 300 at-home kits, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors are asked to only take one kit per person, up to five per household.The at-home kits are a welcome resource as omicron surges across Michigan, causing the closure of several restaurants and bars since the holiday season. These days you’re lucky if you haven’t tested positive for COVID-19, and that’s if you can even get an appointment, with testing centers booked weeks out.As long as you’re not traveling internationally or going to a gig at a venue where a PCR test is required, an at-home test should do the trick to confirm your status before getting together with friends.Tests are available during business hours at the branches listed below.