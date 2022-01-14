Email
Friday, January 14, 2022

Free, at-home COVID-19 tests are now available at select library branches in metro Detroit

Posted By on Fri, Jan 14, 2022 at 2:02 PM

If you’re looking for an at-home COVID-19 test in metro Detroit, check your local library. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has teamed up with select libraries across the state to distribute at-home testing kits for free.

Tests can be found at the Detroit Public Library Main Branch, Redford Branch, and more.



“With the proper protocols for distribution and pickup in place, we believe that this will be a great opportunity for libraries that want to participate to get involved as distribution points in their communities,” Deborah E. Mikula, executive director of the Michigan Library Association, said in a press release. “Many of our libraries are ready to provide access to these test kits for our most vulnerable citizens and have been asking for some time how to get involved.”

Nearly 5,500 tests have been distributed to 18 branches in Saginaw, Wayne, Clare, Calhoun, Newaygo, and Oceana counties this week, with more to follow. Additional branches are expected to be added as distribution centers in the coming weeks.

Each branch has received 300 at-home kits, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors are asked to only take one kit per person, up to five per household.

The at-home kits are a welcome resource as omicron surges across Michigan, causing the closure of several restaurants and bars since the holiday season. These days you’re lucky if you haven’t tested positive for COVID-19, and that’s if you can even get an appointment, with testing centers booked weeks out.

As long as you’re not traveling internationally or going to a gig at a venue where a PCR test is required, an at-home test should do the trick to confirm your status before getting together with friends.

Tests are available during business hours at the branches listed below.

County

City

Library

Address

Calhoun

Homer

Homer Public Library

141 West Main Street

Clare

Clare

Pere Marquette District Library

185 East Fourth Street

Clare

Farwell

Surrey Township Public Library

105 East Michigan Street

Clare

Harrison

Harrison District Library

105 East Main Street

Newaygo

Hesperia

Hesperia Community Library

80 South Division Street

Newaygo

White Cloud

White Cloud Community Library

1038 Wilcox Avenue

Oceana

Hart

Hart Area Public Library

415 South State Street

Oceana

Pentwater

Pentwater Township Library

402 East Park Street

Saginaw

Frankenmuth

James E. Wickson Memorial Library

359 South Franklin Street

Wayne

Detroit

Detroit Public Library

5201 Woodward Avenue

Wayne

Detroit

Detroit Public Library - Campbell

8733 Vernor Highway

Wayne

Detroit

Detroit Public Library - Edison

18400 Joy Road

Wayne

Detroit

Detroit Public Library - Jefferson

12350 East Outer Drive

Wayne

Detroit

Detroit Public Library - Parkman

1766 Oakman Boulevard

Wayne

Detroit

Detroit Public Library - Redford

21200 Grand River

Wayne

Detroit

Detroit Public Library - Wilder

7140 East 7 Mile Road

Wayne

Detroit

Detroit Mobile Library

Various locations

Wayne

Taylor

Taylor Community Library

12303 Pardee Road


