Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Study finds racial disparities in traffic stops by Michigan State Police

Posted By on Thu, Jan 13, 2022 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge Michigan State Police. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Michigan State Police.

Michigan State Police are pledging to take action after an independent study found racial disparities in traffic stops by troopers.

The study, conducted by Michigan State University and commissioned by MSP, concluded that Black drivers were more likely to be pulled over and were more frequently searched and arrested than other drivers.



The study also found that Black drivers were more likely to be pulled over during the daytime, when the race of the driver can be seen by a trooper.

“African-American drivers experienced significant disparities with respect to MSP traffic stops,” the study states. “They were also more likely to be stopped during daylight compared to during darkness, which suggests racial bias may play a role in some troopers’ stop behavior.”

Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper acknowledged the study’s findings and said the agency will equip all troopers with body cameras. He also pledged to hire an independent consulting firm to review the agency’s policies and recommend systemic changes to address the disparities. In addition, the Michigan State Police will provide cultural awareness training and launch a statewide listening tour with Black leaders.

“Michiganders deserve unbiased policing, transparency, and accountability from their state police, and that’s what they’re going to get,” Gasper said in a statement. “To be clear, this report is not a commentary on the integrity of individual troopers, who are steadfastly committed to serving everyone with dignity and respect. But this independent study did find clear and consistent evidence that racial and ethnic disparities exist in Michigan State Police traffic stops, and we need to change that. Today, armed with new awareness about our traffic stop activity, we’re taking another step toward transparency for the communities we serve. We will fix this together.”

Civil rights leaders said they weren’t surprised by the study's findings but applauded the agency’s willingness to address the problem.

“The results of this study confirm what people of color around the country have always known,” said Rev. Dr. Daniel Moore, Sr., pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Flint. “Racial disparity in policing is real. I am glad to see the Michigan State Police and Colonel Gasper are taking this head on, and I will work with them to deliver the high standard of law enforcement that everyone deserves.”

The authors of the study said there’s not enough evidence to conclude that the disparities are the result of discrimination.

“The results should not be interpreted as evidence of the existence of racially discriminatory traffic stop practices at MSP,” the study states. “Rather, based on the findings, we strongly encourage MSP to dedicate additional time to more fully understand the extent to which observed disparities manifest because of discriminatory practices.”

Tene-Sandra M. Ramsey, field director for nonprofit The Black Slate in Detroit, said MSP is “moving in the right direction, but we all have to work together to ensure these findings and action plans drive real, long-lasting changes in policing.”

Michigan Department of Civil Rights Executive Director John E. Johnson, Jr., commended MSP for taking action.

“I applaud the Michigan State Police for commissioning this important study and for their transparency in reporting what it revealed,” Johnson said. “The disparate treatment of black and brown people when engaging with law enforcement is not a surprise, but this study quantified that which we all know is happening. Knowing the truth is the first step toward fixing the problem."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New poll shows how embracing Trump could backfire in Michigan Read More

  2. Under Armour's downtown Detroit location to permanently close Read More

  3. State education board passes measure countering GOP’s ‘critical race theory’ bills Read More

  4. Lawsuit alleges ‘obnoxiously racist behavior’ at Eddie Merlot’s restaurant in Bloomfield Hills Read More

  5. Michigan woman who claimed to have ‘information’ on insurrection found with cache of guns outside Capitol Police headquarters Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation