Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Under Armour's downtown Detroit location to permanently close

Posted By on Wed, Jan 12, 2022 at 4:38 PM

click to enlarge Detroit's Under Armour Brand House. - SUSAN MONTGOMERY, SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Susan Montgomery, Shutterstock
  • Detroit's Under Armour Brand House.

After nearly five years of occupying a multi-level space in downtown Detroit, the Under Armour Brand House on Woodward Avenue will permanently close on Jan. 15.

According to Crain’s Detroit Business, an Under Armour spokesperson said the Detroit outpost, located at 1201 Woodward Ave., no longer aligns with the company’s long-term plans.



Those plans, which Under Armour previously announced, include pulling its products out of roughly 2,000 to 3,000 wholesalers due to declining revenue, and focusing on direct-to-consumer sales instead.

The COVID-19 pandemic probably didn't help, especially with the omicron variant surging across Michigan at increasing rates. Several metro Detroit restaurants and shops have recently shuttered their doors.

Under Armour, along with other retail stores that line Woodward like Nike, Moosejaw, and H&M, was part of downtown Detroit’s so-called “revival” (aka gentrification).

Nevertheless, the shop will leave behind a nearly 17,000 square foot retail space in the former Kresge building, which is owned by Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock LLC.

