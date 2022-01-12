Email
Wednesday, January 12, 2022

State regulators to host public meeting to discuss pungent order near Detroit Jeep plant

Posted By on Wed, Jan 12, 2022 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge A nauseating stench is wafting from the Stellantis' Jeep Grand Cherokee plant on St. Jean on Detroit's east side. - FACEBOOK/JUSTICE FOR BENITEAU RESIDENTS
  • Facebook/Justice for Beniteau Residents
  • A nauseating stench is wafting from the Stellantis' Jeep Grand Cherokee plant on St. Jean on Detroit's east side.

State environmental regulators are hosting a meeting later this month to update residents on their investigation into a nauseating odor from Stellantis’ year-old Jeep assembly plant in Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has issued three air quality violations notices to Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Two of the complaints are for the odor and a third is for allegedly failing to properly contain emissions.



For months, a pungent, headache-inducing odor has been wafting from the Jeep Grand Cherokee plant on St. Jean on the city’s east side.

EGLE said Tuesday that it’s teaming up with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to conduct air sampling.

The remote meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 and will be streamed online. Regulators will discuss the inspections, compliance, and air sampling. Residents also will have time to ask questions.

During the state’s investigation, regulators discovered that Stellantis failed to install equipment as required by the plant’s air permit. The equipment was installed in late December.

In November, residents who live near the plant filed a federal civil rights complaint against EGLE, alleging racial discrimination for allowing the automaker to increase air emissions in the predominantly Black city.

