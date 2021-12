Detroit New Year's Eve parties canceled as COVID-19 surges in Michigan

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

A New Year's Eve event in downtown Detroit.

Many metro Detroiters are forced to come up with alternate New Year's Eve plans, as several parties have been canceled at the last minute due to the COVID-19 surge in Michigan.Events at Beacon Park, the Detroit Club, El Club, Sanctuary Detroit, and the Loving Touch have all been canceled within the past few days."It's with the heaviest of hearts that we have to cancel tomorrow's Gatsby New Year's Eve Gala," the Loving Touch wrote in a social media post on Thursday. "The post-Christmas COVID surge in Michigan is massive — amongst the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. We held out as long as possible, but at this point we have staff that are quarantining and are unable to operate the party in a safe and enjoyable way."Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, set to perform at El Club, canceled after several members of the band became sick with COVID-19 . The band said that all members were vaccinated.While the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, they appear to be less successful in preventing breakthrough infections of the new omicron strain of the virus. Symptoms for breakthrough infections appear to be mild, though."So many people have told us they’re traveling hundreds, in some cases thousands, of miles for this show," the band We Are the Union, who was set to perform at Sanctuary Detroit, wrote on social media . "It breaks our hearts to let you down. We are beyond saddened and frustrated that we are here in this position. Again."This week, Michigan set a record for its highest daily confirmed case rate for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 25,858 cases reported over two days. Nearly 27,000 Michigan residents have died of COVID-19.Many events are still going on as planned, and some with aggressive safety efforts. Haute to Death's Party at Detroit's UFO Factory asks guests to provide proof of vaccination and a negative test within 72 hours.You can see a list of events that are still on in our New Year's Eve party guide , but beware that plans could change.Here's to a better 2022.