Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 31, 2021

Detroit New Year's Eve parties canceled as COVID-19 surges in Michigan

Posted By on Fri, Dec 31, 2021 at 9:50 AM

click to enlarge A New Year's Eve event in downtown Detroit. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • A New Year's Eve event in downtown Detroit.

Many metro Detroiters are forced to come up with alternate New Year's Eve plans, as several parties have been canceled at the last minute due to the COVID-19 surge in Michigan.

Events at Beacon Park, the Detroit Club, El Club, Sanctuary Detroit, and the Loving Touch have all been canceled within the past few days.



"It's with the heaviest of hearts that we have to cancel tomorrow's Gatsby New Year's Eve Gala," the Loving Touch wrote in a social media post on Thursday. "The post-Christmas COVID surge in Michigan is massive — amongst the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. We held out as long as possible, but at this point we have staff that are quarantining and are unable to operate the party in a safe and enjoyable way."

Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, set to perform at El Club, canceled after several members of the band became sick with COVID-19. The band said that all members were vaccinated.

While the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, they appear to be less successful in preventing breakthrough infections of the new omicron strain of the virus. Symptoms for breakthrough infections appear to be mild, though.

"So many people have told us they’re traveling hundreds, in some cases thousands, of miles for this show," the band We Are the Union, who was set to perform at Sanctuary Detroit, wrote on social media. "It breaks our hearts to let you down. We are beyond saddened and frustrated that we are here in this position. Again."

This week, Michigan set a record for its highest daily confirmed case rate for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 25,858 cases reported over two days. Nearly 27,000 Michigan residents have died of COVID-19.

Many events are still going on as planned, and some with aggressive safety efforts. Haute to Death's Party at Detroit's UFO Factory asks guests to provide proof of vaccination and a negative test within 72 hours.

You can see a list of events that are still on in our New Year's Eve party guide, but beware that plans could change.

Here's to a better 2022.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan woman won’t be charged for outing anti-mask nurses on Twitter Read More

  2. Republicans, Black activists oppose Michigan's new legislative districts, but for far different reasons Read More

  3. Michigan's health department says it won't follow CDC's new COVID-19 guidelines (for now) Read More

  4. Whitmer signs bills to reopen Michigan's only HBCU in 2022 Read More

  5. Michigan's magic mushroom boom, omicron, and Mellisa Carone: the top Detroit Metro Times headlines this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation