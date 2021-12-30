Wayne County Executive Evans kind of apologizes for joking about sexist gag gift

MT file

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans has apologized after he and his chief of staff joked on social media about a sexist gag device that orders women to take off their clothes and do chores.Chief of Staff Stephen Grady Muhammad posted an image of the device on Facebook on Christmas Eve, saying “Fellas! Get yours today. $49.99,”Before the post was removed, Evans responded, “Gotta have Fast Forward and free batteries.”Grady Muhammad added, “I saw the fast forward button. Dang batteries.”The remote control has buttons that order women to clean, have sex, get beer and food, remove clothes, leave, and stop whining and nagging.In a statement, Evans apologized – kind of.“In hindsight, I should not have commented and I can see where people couldn’t taken my comment as inappropriate. I apologize to anyone who I may have offended,” Evans said.Amanda Ghannam, a Detroit civil rights and employment attorney with NachtLaw, said the posts raise more questions."I see a post like this, then you have to wonder, do these attitudes about women bleed over, whether it consciously or unconsciously sneaks into employment decisions that are being made? Does it lead to employment discrimination? It's just right for a hostile work environment."