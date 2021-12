Detroit Animal Care offering free adoptions and amnesty program during New Year's weekend

click to enlarge Steve Nealing

A dog in a shelter.

The Detroit Animal Care is kicking off the new year with an amnesty program that will allow a lot of four-legged friends to find their forever homes.The animal control is allowing any owners of microchipped strays to have their pets delivered to their home for free, waiving any fees and violations. The center is also waiving adoption and licenses fees as a part of the program.Mark Kumpf, the Director of Animal Care & Control for the Detroit Health Department, said in a press release that Detroit Animal Care hopes to find forever homes for their adoptable pets.“Our message to Detroiters is, ‘Come get your pets!’ We have many deserving dogs and cats waiting to find their Furever homes, so we are waiving all adoption and licensing fees throughout the New Year holiday,” Kumpf said in a press release.The Detroit Animal Care amnesty program will take place from noon-2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 through Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The adoptions will take place at Detroit Animal Care, 7401 Chrysler Drive, Detroit.All adoptable dogs are neutered and will come equipped with a collar, leash, and some supplies. Both cats and dogs are microchipped and have had their first set of vaccinations, including rabies.To see a list of pets Detroit Animal Care has available for adoption, look for Adoptable Animals at DACC on Facebook