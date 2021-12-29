Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

The ParkDetroit app has been completely overhauled, but it won't update automatically on your phone

Posted By on Wed, Dec 29, 2021 at 3:51 PM

click to enlarge You'll need to redownload Detroit's new parking app. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • You'll need to redownload Detroit's new parking app.

The city of Detroit is launching a new and improved version of its ParkDetroit smartphone parking app on Thursday.

The existing app won't automatically update, however, so you'll have to manually delete and redownload it.



The new version amounts to a complete overhaul, which a press release describes as "one of the premier and technologically advanced municipal parking apps anywhere in the country."

"It's important for us to match our world class city with a world class parking app," said Keith Hutchings, director of the city's municipal parking department, in a statement. "The improvements to our ParkDetroit app will make it a one-of-a-kind system unlike anything else in the country. We must continue to push the envelope to ensure today's sophisticated consumers have the means to make their lives easier, and we believe the revised ParkDetroit app does that."

That's welcome news, because parking can be more of a pain in the ass than it should be in a place called the Motor City.

According to the release, the new app has a slew of new features, including the ability to check parking availability ahead of time at garages, lots, and metered spaces with a map. You can also compare pricing at private garages, and pre-pay for parking at garages and some lots by using a QR code that the app generates once you pay, which can then be scanned for entry.

You can even search for parking by the name of the event you're attending. And afterward, the app will also help you find your parked car, because who among us hasn't gotten lost downtown, especially in the coldest months of the year.

The app has other features beyond parking, including a calendar of events happening in the city. Other features that will roll out later in 2022 include multi-modal transportation options and a merchant discount program, among others.

More information is available at parkdetroit.us, and people without a smartphone can also prepay for parking and use other features there.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan woman won’t be charged for outing anti-mask nurses on Twitter Read More

  2. The 21 most important political stories of 2021 — and what they tell us about 2022 (Part 2) Read More

  3. The economic metrics may look good, but they’re bad metrics Read More

  4. Little Shooter Boy Read More

  5. Savage Love: Committed Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation