Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Dearborn Police Department to get its first Muslim chief

Posted By on Tue, Dec 21, 2021 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge Cmdr. Issa Shahin will become Dearborn's first Muslim police chief. - ABDULLAH HAMMOUD
  • Abdullah Hammoud
  • Cmdr. Issa Shahin will become Dearborn's first Muslim police chief.

The city of Dearborn is about to get its first Muslim police chief.

Mayor-elect Abdullah Hammoud announced he was appointing Cmdr. Issa Shahin, a 23-year veteran of the department, to serve as police chief beginning on Jan. 1, the day Hammoud takes office.



Shahin is currently the commanding officer of the department’s investigative division.

Hammoud, a state lawmaker, will be Dearborn’s first Muslim and Arab American mayor. In November, voters also elected Muslim mayors in Hamtramck and Dearborn Heights.

“Commander Shahin is the senior most executive commander with a strong track record and good rapport within the department,” Hammoud said in a statement Monday. “He’s committed to building a trusting relationship with residents and delivering equitable policing in a way to best meet today’s demands in community policing.”

He added, "I am confident he will deliver the transparency and accountability residents expect while positioning our police officers for success.”

Shahin has a bachelor's degree in political science and a master’s degree in homeland security and emergency management from Eastern Michigan University. He is a member of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee and the Islamic Society of North America.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Romulus superintendent files whistleblower suit, racial discrimination lawsuit against district Read More

  2. Redistricting commission’s proposed maps violate Voting Rights Act, Michigan civil rights department says Read More

  3. The Kellogg strike is over, you can buy Corn Flakes again Read More

  4. Susan J. Demas: Hospitals are overrun by the unvaccinated. What happens to the rest of us? Read More

  5. Michigan petition seeks to overrule Governor's veto on restrictive voter ID law Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation