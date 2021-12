Dearborn Police Department to get its first Muslim chief

click to enlarge Abdullah Hammoud

Cmdr. Issa Shahin will become Dearborn's first Muslim police chief.

The city of Dearborn is about to get its first Muslim police chief.Mayor-elect Abdullah Hammoud announced he was appointing Cmdr. Issa Shahin, a 23-year veteran of the department, to serve as police chief beginning on Jan. 1, the day Hammoud takes office.Shahin is currently the commanding officer of the department’s investigative division.Hammoud, a state lawmaker, will be Dearborn’s first Muslim and Arab American mayor. In November, voters also elected Muslim mayors in Hamtramck and Dearborn Heights.“Commander Shahin is the senior most executive commander with a strong track record and good rapport within the department,” Hammoud said in a statement Monday. “He’s committed to building a trusting relationship with residents and delivering equitable policing in a way to best meet today’s demands in community policing.”He added, "I am confident he will deliver the transparency and accountability residents expect while positioning our police officers for success.”Shahin has a bachelor's degree in political science and a master’s degree in homeland security and emergency management from Eastern Michigan University. He is a member of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee and the Islamic Society of North America.