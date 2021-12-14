Special elections scheduled to fill 3 vacant state House seats in Michigan

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Michigan State House of Representatives chamber in Lansing.

Special elections will be held next year to fill three state House seats that were vacated by Republicans, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday.Two of the seats — the 36th and 74th districts — were vacated by Doug Wozniak of Shelby Township and Mark Huizenga of Walker after they were elected to the state Senate in November.The third seat — the 43rd district — became vacant after Rep. Andrea Schroeder, of Independence Township, died in October following a battle with stomach cancer.All three seats are solidly Republican.The GOP holds a slim majority in the 110-member House. Of the 107 occupied seats, Republicans control 55 of them.The primary election for the seats will be held on March 1, and the general election is scheduled for May 3.“As a state, it is critical that we take the appropriate steps to ensure that all Michiganders are fairly, justly, and equitably represented at all levels of government,” Whitmer said in a statement. “By calling a special election, we can ensure that those vacant seats are filled and that the constituents of 36th, 43rd, and 74th districts have a democratically elected representative working for their best interests in Lansing.”Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said her office is prepared for the special election.“The Department of State stands ready to work with local and county election officials to implement the special elections this Spring,” Benson said in a statement. “Filling these partial terms before districts change will assist election officials in an orderly redistricting process and 2022 election cycle.”Whitmer has not yet called for a special election for the 15th district, which will soon become vacant after Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, a Democrat, was elected mayor of Dearborn. Whitmer’s office said she will schedule a special election when Hammoud resigns.