Rep. Jones to go to trial after judge decides April arrest was ‘lawful’

State Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) is facing trial for numerous criminal charges after a Livingston judge ruled Friday that Jones’ arrest last spring was lawful.
Jones was arrested in early April when he was driving “erratically” on I-96 in Handy Township.
He is being charged for resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
Judge Michael Hatty ruled that “the detention of the defendant is permissible, it is lawful,” considering all the charges against Jones.
Jones’ lawyer, Bryon Nolen, argued that the state lawmaker should not be charged because the arrest was “unlawful.” Nolen argued that Jones was wrongfully arrested when police apprehended him on the side of the highway.
“The prosecution continues to choose time and time again to focus on speculation and rhetoric, embellishing the facts, leading to the misrepresentation of this entire situation,” Jones posted on Instagram Saturday.
Jones was stripped of his committee assignments in September after attempting to sneak a handcuff key into jail. Jones was sent to jail for committing his third bond violation.Originally published December 13, 2021 on Michigan Advance. It is shared here with permission.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.