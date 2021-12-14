Rep. Jones to go to trial after judge decides April arrest was ‘lawful’

click to enlarge Michigan House of Representatives

State Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster.

State Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) is facing trial for numerous criminal charges after a Livingston judge ruled Friday that Jones’ arrest last spring was lawful.

Jones was arrested in early April when he was driving “erratically” on I-96 in Handy Township.

He is being charged for resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

Judge Michael Hatty ruled that “the detention of the defendant is permissible, it is lawful,” considering all the charges against Jones.

Jones’ lawyer, Bryon Nolen, argued that the state lawmaker should not be charged because the arrest was “unlawful.” Nolen argued that Jones was wrongfully arrested when police apprehended him on the side of the highway.

“The prosecution continues to choose time and time again to focus on speculation and rhetoric, embellishing the facts, leading to the misrepresentation of this entire situation,” Jones posted on Instagram Saturday.

Jones was stripped of his committee assignments in September after attempting to sneak a handcuff key into jail. Jones was sent to jail for committing his third bond violation.