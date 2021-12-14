Email
Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Detroit's QLine extends free rides through April 2022

Posted By on Tue, Dec 14, 2021 at 1:43 PM

click to enlarge Detroit's QLine streetcar is back in service. - TONY BENNETT, DETROIT STOCK CITY
  • Tony Bennett, Detroit Stock City
  • Detroit's QLine streetcar is back in service.

Detroit's QLine streetcar will continue to be free to ride through April 2022.

Operator M-1 Rail announced on Tuesday that the fare-free rides will be extended to boost ridership and local businesses thanks to contributions from the Penske Corporation and the Kresge Foundation.



"As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, our extension of complimentary rides will provide a boost to Woodward corridor businesses," said M-1 RAIL President Lisa Nuszkowski. "As many offices look to return to in-person work in 2022 and activity continues to increase along the route, we hope the extension of fare-free rides will give residents, visitors, and those that work along the corridor an opportunity to ride the QLINE free of charge."

After being shut down due to the pandemic, QLine service returned in September for the Dlectricity festival. M-1 Rail says it's working to improve reliability, aiming for a goal of service every 15 minutes or less. According to M-1 Rail, the system is delivering on that goal on approximately 70% of its trips through its first 10 weeks.

Woodward Avenue traffic has caused delays for the streetcar, which shares the street and uses tracks that run along alternate lanes. M-1 Rail recently worked with the city to create a transit-only lane in front of Little Caesars Arena to help keep things moving. The transit-only lane is for the QLine and buses only.

M-1 Rail says the QLine has been averaging 1,100 daily over the past two months.

QLine service runs from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. M-1 Rail says it will increase service as ridership increases.

