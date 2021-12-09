Email
Thursday, December 9, 2021

Macomb County man who bragged he ‘fucked those cops up’ during Jan. 6 riot was charged

Posted By on Thu, Dec 9, 2021 at 11:34 AM

A Macomb County man accused of spraying police officers with a chemical and later bragging that he “fucked those cops up” at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was charged in federal court Wednesday with assaulting law enforcement and other felony counts.

Tim Levon Boughner, 41, of Romeo, was caught on video “throwing objects and deploying multiple chemical sprays” at police officers who were trying to secure the Capitol building, according to court records.



Later, on Feb. 17, he posted, “My life has not been the same since this day … I still don’t know how I ended up on the capital (sic) steps having a pepper spray fight with the capital (sic) police.”

He is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, and other counts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is prosecuting the case.

Court records show that Boughner was angry with the election results.

Less than a week after the general election, he posted on Facebook, “Trump 2020. This aint (sic) over.”

On Dec. 8, he posted, “Stupid Biden won’t be president.”

Three days before the insurrection, Boughner brought up Washington, D.C.

“Are you ready to go to DC Tuesday?” Boughner asked a Facebook friend in a post. “I got a open spot if you want to go.”

In the same post, Boughner wrote, “Never will there be anything like this again bro. Might even get lucky and stomp some ass. Lmao.”

On the day of the insurrection, Boughner described what happened: “Tear gassed peppered sprayed guy got next to me got the rubber bullet. I grabbed a can from them and started spraying. I got it on video lol.”

“That was wild. We made it to the senate floor till National guard started fight back.”

Boughner is at least the 13th Michigan resident charged in the insurrection. Since the Capitol riot, the FBI has arrested more than 700 alleged participants. Of those, more than 220 were charged with assaulting or impending law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing.

