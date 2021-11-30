Michigan hits record high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

A hospital patient.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported Monday that a total of 1,301,593 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 and 23,732 have died from the virus — an additional 25,329 cases and 137 deaths since Wednesday.

The new numbers combine Thursday’s, Friday’s, Saturday’s, Sunday’s and Monday’s recorded cases and deaths, with an average of 5,066 new confirmed cases per day. DHHS publishes COVID-19 data three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but was delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The deaths announced include 57 deaths identified during a vital records review. DHHS conducts this review process two times per week.

DHHS also reports that an additional 170,966 Michiganders have been identified as “probable” cases for COVID-19, as well as 1,649 probable deaths. The department began tracking probable cases on April 5, 2020.

Combining the state’s confirmed positive cases with probable cases brings the total up to 1,447,230 statewide cases and 25,244 deaths.

On Monday, the state reported 4,181 hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 infections, the highest since the pandemic started in March 2020. The previous record high was reported in April 2021 with 4,158 hospitalized adults.

More than 80% of Michigan’s total hospital inpatient beds and 84% of intensive care unit beds are full.

As of Nov. 22, there are nine Michigan hospitals that are at maximum bed occupancy, including Ascension Standish Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital, Detroit Receiving Hospital & University Health Center, MidMichigan Medical Center – Gratiot, ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, Spectrum Health – Pennock Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital .

The virus has been detected in all of Michigan’s 83 counties. The state’s COVID-19 fatality rate is currently at 1.8%.

As of Nov. 23, the state reports that 1,090,933 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The first two cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on March 10, 2020. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency that day.

Johns Hopkins University reports that there are about 262 million confirmed cases worldwide and 5.2 million deaths. The United States makes up a significant portion of those, as 48.3 million confirmed cases and 777,164 deaths have been recorded nationally.