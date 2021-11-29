Email
Monday, November 29, 2021

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell's Dearborn office vandalized

Posted By on Mon, Nov 29, 2021 at 5:24 PM

click to enlarge Congresswoman Debbie Dingell addresses the Women's March in Ann Arbor on January 21, 2017. - SUSAN MONTGOMERY, SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Susan Montgomery, Shutterstock
  • Congresswoman Debbie Dingell addresses the Women's March in Ann Arbor on January 21, 2017.

The Dearborn office of U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell was broken into and vandalized, according to a statement sent from her office Monday.

"Today, Congresswoman Dingell’s Dearborn office was broken into and vandalized," Dingell's spokesperson Mackenzie Smith said in a statement. "The Dearborn Police Department responded immediately after notification, and the United States Capitol Police are assisting in the investigation. Team Dingell staff members are safe and were not physically present in the office today given a previous fire in the building."

Smith says the office, located at 19855 W. Outer Dr., "will remain physically closed as the investigation continues."

Dingell, a Democrat, has served as the Representative of Michigan's 12th District since 2015.

