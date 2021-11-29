As winter nears, groups raise awareness for heating help, weatherization

click to enlarge
State agencies are working to make sure Michiganders know how to apply for assistance with energy bills this winter.
As cold weather moves in, state agencies are working to make sure Michiganders know how to apply for the Michigan Energy Assistance Program
(MEAP) if they think they might struggle with their heating bills this winter.
MEAP helps low-income residents pay their energy bills on time, apply for affordable payment plans and utilize energy services to increase efficiency and keep bills down.
Shama Mounzer, integration executive director for the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency, said many of the clients they serve make between 100% and 150% of the poverty level, which equates to a family of three making less than $24,000 a year.
"We see usually average bills in the wintertime of $400 to $500 a month," Mounzer noted. "And looking at the income of our households that we see, how can they afford really paying those high bills?"
Mounzer pointed out to access the MEAP program, residents can apply for state emergency relief
through the state Department of Health and Human Services. She added it is important to contact your local Community Action agency
if you have any questions about the process or what documents are needed
.
Mounzer emphasized in addition to providing financial assistance to help folks pay their bills, agencies also help with weatherization, stressing it is particularly important in communities where homes are not recently updated.
"The usage is very high, and that is also very tied to the structure and the condition of the homes in Wayne County," Mounzer stated. "So a lot of our homes, they need to be weatherized, they don't have the appropriate insulation to really keep the energy and the heat inside the house."
Experts recommended making sure your heating system is upgraded and working as efficiently as possible to keep bills down. They also suggested checking filters and vents are clean; working to caulk, weatherstrip and seal drafty doors and windows; and to open blinds and curtains during the day to take advantage of the natural heat from sunlight.
Originally published on November 26, 2021 on Michigan News Connection.
