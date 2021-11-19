Mask advisory in full-effect for Michigan as we approach our second pandemic holiday season

The mask advisory comes at a critical time, as Michigan is currently the nation's No. 1 hotspot for COVID-19 cases. Data reveals the surge in cases is being driven by the unvaccinated, despite the fact that, just this week, Michigan reported that more than 70% of the state's population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, more than 80% of Michigan residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
As a result, hospitals statewide are at the brink of capacity and the number of patients with COVID has jumped nearly 50% since last month. Henry Ford Health System reports 69% of its 289 COVID cases are unvaccinated people and Spectrum Health has 370 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 86% of whom are unvaccinated.
"What we’re seeing is truly unprecedented," Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan said. "Our teams are tired but working hard to care for their communities. We’re counting on people to help us by getting vaccinated or getting a booster dose if eligible, wearing masks and being smart about holiday gatherings."
While getting fully vaccinated is the best first step in unburdening hospitals and keeping communities large and small safe, the vaccines' immunity appears to, well, need a boost when it comes to its efficacy, making boosters critical in the fight against COVID-19, as the virus is also circulating among those who are fully vaccinated. Hence, the need to mask up.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.