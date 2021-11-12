Friday, November 12, 2021
Seafood boils in a bag, a stinky factory, and a drunk attorney general: the top Detroit Metro Times headlines
By Alex Washington
This week was an interesting week for news as Attorney General Dana Nessel was slammed for, well, getting slammed at the tailgate for the University of Michigan v. Michigan State game in October. Nessel issued an apology and it seems our readers certainly wanted to know what she had to say.
Our readers were also interested in Big Sean giving fans a first look at the multiplex theater he's currently developing in Detroit's Midtown.
Speaking of developments, a question of why big chains keep putting small-sized stores in Detroit despite there being ample vacant land available in the city piqued the interest of our readers as well.
And our readers are also into our cover story about how the Viet-Cajun seafood boil trend has taken Detroit by storm.
Here are all of the top headlines from Metro Times
this week:
10. "The Rolling Stones will play their first Detroit performance without Charlie Watts in 57 years"
9. "Grosse Pointe, Oxford school boards threaten to defy county mask orders"
8. "Detroit City Council to call on Duggan to stop working with attorney who mocked activist with disabilities"
7. "As many as 1 in 10 Detroiters facing eviction are victims of housing scams, according to report"
6. "Rep. Tlaib gets headache from pungent odor coming from Stellantis plant in Detroit"
5. "Detroit has miles of vacant land. Why does it only get one tiny Target?"
4. "Local chefs put a Detroit spin on the Viet-Cajun seafood boil"
3. "AG Dana Nessel apologizes for being 'human' after getting wasted at a UM-MSU tailgate"
2. "Big Sean reveals construction has began on multiplex theater in Detroit’s Midtown"
1. "Greta Van Fleet will skip Detroit when they play five Michigan shows next year"
