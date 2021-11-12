Email
Friday, November 12, 2021

Lawbreaking lawmaker Jewell Jones gets another chance at freedom after bond reinstated

Posted By on Fri, Nov 12, 2021 at 3:47 PM

click to enlarge State Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster. - MICHIGAN HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • Michigan House of Representatives
  • State Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster.

After spending 60 days in the Livingston County Jail for violating bond for a third time, state Rep. Jewell Jones is getting another chance at freedom.

Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty reinstated the Inkster Democrat’s bond at a $100,000 personal recognizance on Friday.



"I don't want any excuses. I just want you to follow my orders," Hatty said, The Detroit Free Press reports. "There is a big string there. If you violate that bond, you are on the hook for $100,000."

If Jones posts bond, as expected, he’ll be placed in the care of Paul Turner Jr., a church elder who offered to take responsibility for the lawbreaking lawmaker.

Jones’ bond was revoked on Sept. 14 after his third bond violation for testing positive for alcohol.

Jones is facing up to two years in prison after he was charged in April with resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving.

