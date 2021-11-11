Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Michigan offers two-year vehicle registrations under new bill

Posted By on Thu, Nov 11, 2021 at 3:28 PM

click to enlarge Michigan Secretary of State office - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Michigan Secretary of State office

Michigan drivers will be able to renew their vehicle registration every two years instead of one under a bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Beginning in October 2022, drivers will have the option of selecting two-year registrations. Currently, vehicles must be registered every year, which requires a trip to a Secretary of State branch or a local kiosk.



Drivers who opt to pay for a two-year registration would save an $8 service fee, which is imposed each time a vehicle is renewed. The state may lose out on revenue as a result. The state currently collects more than $60 million a year from service fees, according to a fiscal analysis.

Drivers will still have the option of renewing annually. Vehicle tabs expire on an owner’s birthday.

"Making life easier for Michiganders is one of my top priorities," Whitmer said in a statement. "These changes will build on the many new convenient services offered by the Secretary of State to put Michigan families and small businesses first."

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Wayland Township.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the legislation is just latest improvement to SOS services, which have become more convenient since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down offices.

"The Michigan Department of State has entered a new era of operations and we are providing better and more convenient service than ever before. Our branch offices are open, pandemic operations are finished, and there is abundant availability for office visits across the state," Benson said. "HB 4117 will add yet another convenient service to our catalog."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit has miles of vacant land. Why does it only get one tiny Target? Read More

  2. Detroit City Council to call on Duggan to stop working with attorney who mocked activist with disabilities Read More

  3. As many as 1 in 10 Detroiters facing eviction are victims of housing scams, according to report Read More

  4. AG Dana Nessel apologizes for being 'human' after getting wasted at a UM-MSU tailgate Read More

  5. Michigan GOP voting initiative would eliminate 20% of polling places, creating ‘panic’ among clerks, study says Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation