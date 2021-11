Michigan offers two-year vehicle registrations under new bill

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Michigan Secretary of State office

Michigan drivers will be able to renew their vehicle registration every two years instead of one under a bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Beginning in October 2022, drivers will have the option of selecting two-year registrations. Currently, vehicles must be registered every year, which requires a trip to a Secretary of State branch or a local kiosk.Drivers who opt to pay for a two-year registration would save an $8 service fee, which is imposed each time a vehicle is renewed. The state may lose out on revenue as a result. The state currently collects more than $60 million a year from service fees, according to a fiscal analysis.Drivers will still have the option of renewing annually. Vehicle tabs expire on an owner’s birthday."Making life easier for Michiganders is one of my top priorities," Whitmer said in a statement. "These changes will build on the many new convenient services offered by the Secretary of State to put Michigan families and small businesses first." The bill was sponsored by Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Wayland Township.Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the legislation is just latest improvement to SOS services, which have become more convenient since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down offices."The Michigan Department of State has entered a new era of operations and we are providing better and more convenient service than ever before. Our branch offices are open, pandemic operations are finished, and there is abundant availability for office visits across the state," Benson said. "HB 4117 will add yet another convenient service to our catalog."