Shri Thanedar plans to run for congressional seat held by Rep. Tlaib

State Rep. Shri Thanedar.

First-term state Rep. Shri Thanedar announced Monday that he's forming an exploratory committee to run for the congressional seat held by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.The boundaries of the 13th District seat are expected to change under an ongoing redistricting process. According to draft maps, the 13th District would encompass most of Detroit and include the home addresses of Thanedar and Tlaib, which could mean a primary face-off between the pair.Michigan will lose one congressional seat because of its sluggish population growth.Thanedar, a Democrat and multimillionaire who made his fortune in the pharmacuetical industry, burst onto the political scene in 2018, spending more than $10 million of his own money to run for governor. He finished third in the Democratic primary election, but won Detroit, where the campaign focused much of its energy.Thanedar moved from Ann Arbor to Detroit in 2019 and was elected to the state House a year later after spending more than $300,000 on the race.“Working for the people of Michigan in the state House is an honor and a privilege,” Thanedar said in a statement. “This work has strengthened my desire for public service and I am ready for higher office.”Since becoming a state representative, Thanedar has introduced 18 bills and resolutions, including one signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that increases funding for environmental monitoring.“I am looking for an opportunity to serve Michigan residents at the national level focusing on bringing federal dollars to the state of Michigan,” Thanedar said. “My priorities in Congress would be to fight for public safety, education equity, Medicare for All, paid family leave, lower prescription drug prices, universal basic income, clean air and water, and improving quality of life for all.”