City of Detroit unveils new emergency notification system for severe weather, natural disasters, other advisories

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Flooding in Detroit.

The city of Detroit on Monday announced a new emergency notification system that will alert residents to severe weather, natural disasters, evacuations, and other public safety advisories.Detroit Alert 365 sends timely emergency notifications via a free app, CodeRed, that the city is encouraging residents to download.CodeRed, which is used by thousands of municipalities nationwide, sends alerts to cell phones and emails.Users register with a Detroit address and can include multiple locations.“It’s critical that residents are informed during emergencies,” Detroit Homeland Security & Emergency Management Deputy Director Hilton Kincaid said in a statement. “Detroit Alerts 365 will enable the City to quickly deliver vital safety information to our citizens.”To register, see detroitalerts365.org or text DetroitAlerts365 to 99411.It’s also available in app stores.If downloaded by a mobile app, notifications can be sent based on the user’s location.