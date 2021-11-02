Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Michigan schools without mask mandates have the most severe outbreaks

Posted By on Tue, Nov 2, 2021 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge Schools without masks mandates are reporting the largest outbreaks in Michigan. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Schools without masks mandates are reporting the largest outbreaks in Michigan.

Macomb County, the only county in metro Detroit without a mask mandate in its schools, continues to lead the state in the number of students infected during COVID-19 outbreaks.

In Macomb County, 31 outbreaks in schools have infected 589 students, as of Monday. By comparison, outbreaks have infected 113 students in Oakland, 110 in Washtenaw, 31 in Detroit, and 117 in the rest of Wayne County, all of which require masks in schools.



Two months into the school year, it is becoming increasingly clear that masks are an effective tool to combat the spread of COVID-19. Nine of the 10 counties in Michigan with the most students infected during COVID-19 outbreaks don’t require students, teachers, and staff to wear masks, a Metro Times analysis found.

When outbreaks occur, they are far more severe in schools without mask mandates. In Macomb County, for example, an average of 19 students have been infected during an outbreak. The average is 4.2 in Oakland and 5.9 in Wayne.

In Detroit, there are only two ongoing outbreaks, affecting a total of 31 students, or an average of 15.5.

Hundreds of parents in Macomb County have been calling on health and school officials to impose mask mandates, but to no avail. A group called Macomb County Parents for Safe In-Person School (MCPSIS) has held protests, warning that outbreaks were likely to be severe.

“Macomb County has always wanted to be No. 1 in something, but someone needs to tell the health department that being No. 1 in spreading COVID-19 shouldn’t be one of them,” Emily Mellits, a Washington Township parent and MCPSIS member, tells Metro Times. “My son’s classroom was just shut down and forced to go remote for a week due to multiple cases in his classroom. He was already quarantined for a week in September for being a close contact. This sort of chaos has a profound impact on both family’s income and children’s ability to learn. The sad truth is, most of this could be prevented if Macomb leaders would do what successful neighboring counties do – require masks in schools.”

The number of schools reporting outbreaks is increasing. On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 101 new outbreaks in schools statewide. In the previous week, the state reported 75 outbreaks.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration opted not to impose mask mandates at schools, but state officials are encouraging counties and school districts to require masks on the local level.

“The state is committed to ensuring Michigan students and educators are as safe as possible in the classroom,” MDHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin tells Metro Times. “We have issued school guidance that strongly recommends a universal mask mandate in schools along with other CDC-developed prevention strategies that schools and local health departments can use together to reduce the spread of COVID-19, maintain in-person learning, and protect people who are not yet fully vaccinated. MDHHS has also provided guidance to help K-12 schools maintain in-person learning by outlining mitigation strategies when students are exposed to another student infected with COVID-19.”

On Friday, the Food & Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. But a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that only 27% of parents are planning to get their children vaccinated right away.

Whitmer issued an executive order on Oct. 26 to accelerate the distribution of pediatric doses once they become available.

“This is a game-changer for our kids that will protect them as they continue to learn in-person in the classroom this school year, participate in extracurricular activities, or see friends and family this holiday season,” Whitmer said in a statement. “My directive today ensures equitable, expedited distribution of the vaccines.”

Schools remain one of the biggest sources of COVID-19 outbreaks and could play a significant role in determining the severity of future infections in the state.

click to enlarge Number of students infected in school outbreaks in Michigan, as reported Monday. - MACOMB COUNTY PARENTS FOR SAFE IN-PERSON SCHOOL
  • Macomb County Parents for Safe In-Person School
  • Number of students infected in school outbreaks in Michigan, as reported Monday.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Fires vanish from Detroit’s notorious Devil’s Night Read More

  2. Muslim woman forced to remove hijab by police files lawsuit against Ferndale Read More

  3. Striking Kellogg workers say they’ve noted lack of GOP lawmaker support Read More

  4. ICYMI: Michiganders quit their jobs, rap concert canceled due to vax rule, and more news you may have missed Read More

  5. Rick Haglund: After Ford’s investment in Tenn., here’s how Michigan can attract new auto jobs Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation