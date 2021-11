Mayor Duggan trounces Adams for a third term

click to enlarge City of Detroit

Mayor Mike Duggan.

Mayor Mike Duggan easily defeated challenger Anthony Adams for a third term.Duggan received 64% of the vote, with nearly 75% of the precincts counted, as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, The Detroit News reports.Duggan was widely expected to win. He raised more than $2.6 million in campaign donations, enabling him to flood social media, the radio, and television with advertisements. His campaign also erected billboards, handed out thousands of yard signs, and hired political consultants.Adams, on the other hand, raised only $14,650, according to his campaign statements. Adams previously served as deputy mayor to former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.In the August primary, Duggan trounced his nine challengers with 72% of the vote.Duggan is the first mayor since Coleman A. Young to win three terms.