Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 29, 2021

Buzz Lightyear, Insane Clown Posse, and a drunk-driving police chief: the top Detroit Metro Times headlines this week

Posted By on Fri, Oct 29, 2021 at 3:51 PM

The members of Insane Clown Posse are movie stars. - COURTESY OF PSYCHOPATHIC RECORDS
  • Courtesy of Psychopathic Records
  • The members of Insane Clown Posse are movie stars.

This week it seems our readers were feeling a bit nostalgic as the most read story was Tim Allen's departure from Pixar's latest Buzz Lightyear movie.

A few readers are still interested in the racist chaos that erupted at a Birmingham school board meeting back in August. Detroit's ongoing towing scandal continues to be a story of interest for readers, and so does Taco Bell's latest menu offering to metro Detroit.



These are the most-read headlines of the week.

10. "Elizabeth Holmes suckered Betsy Devos's family into giving her $100 million, according to testimony"
9. "Nazi salute, insults hurled at chaotic Birmingham schools meeting over mask mandate"
8."Detroit police commander arrested for drunken driving is named Highland Park police chief"
7. "Sen. Mitt Romney unveils Ted Lasso Halloween costume and it's giving bizarre Brazzers vibes"
6. "Taco Bell tests new plant-based protein menu in Detroit"
5."Documentary explores Insane Clown Posse's journey from high school dropouts to First Amendment warriors"
4. "Promoter cancels hip-hop concert due to fan outcry over vaccination mandate at Detroit's Masonic Temple"
3."Ongoing towing scandal leads to FBI arrests of two Detroit cops"
2."As Kellogg strike stretches past 3 weeks, workers say they’ve noted lack of GOP lawmaker support"
1. "Tim Allen isn't voicing Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie and people have feelings"

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As Kellogg strike stretches past 3 weeks, workers say they’ve noted lack of GOP lawmaker support Read More

  2. Detroit police commander arrested for drunken driving is named Highland Park police chief Read More

  3. Ongoing towing scandal leads to FBI arrests of two Detroit cops Read More

  4. ICYMI: Michiganders quit their jobs, rap concert canceled due to vax rule, and more news you may have missed Read More

  5. People with visual impairments can’t access crucial voting info in Detroit, ADA complaint says Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation