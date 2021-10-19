Former Detroit Piston Ben Wallace launches cannabis brand

Rosh Sillars/Flickr Creative Commons

Ben Wallace

Another Detroit sports legend has entered the cannabis industry.Former Detroit Piston and NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace has teamed up with Rair, a Jackson-based cannabis company, to develop his own line of cannabis products.“As a former pro athlete, I’ve got aches and pains and different stresses than before. Cannabis has helped with all that, safely,” Wallace said in a press release. “After working with the Rair team for the last couple of months, I know this will be a great partnership. They’re serious about growing quality products and ending the stigma around cannabis use, and we’re going to bring you a brand that shows the grit and toughness my teams and I always brought to the court in Detroit.”Set to launch in 2022, Wallace's brand line will include pre-rolls, vape cartridges, and his own strain of flower.As of now, there has been no announcement of brand name or logo, both of which are expected to be released in the upcoming weeks.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.