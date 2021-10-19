Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Former Detroit Piston Ben Wallace launches cannabis brand

Posted By on Tue, Oct 19, 2021 at 11:21 AM

Ben Wallace - ROSH SILLARS/FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Rosh Sillars/Flickr Creative Commons
  • Ben Wallace

Another Detroit sports legend has entered the cannabis industry.

Former Detroit Piston and NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace has teamed up with Rair, a Jackson-based cannabis company, to develop his own line of cannabis products.



“As a former pro athlete, I’ve got aches and pains and different stresses than before. Cannabis has helped with all that, safely,” Wallace said in a press release. “After working with the Rair team for the last couple of months, I know this will be a great partnership. They’re serious about growing quality products and ending the stigma around cannabis use, and we’re going to bring you a brand that shows the grit and toughness my teams and I always brought to the court in Detroit.”

Set to launch in 2022, Wallace's brand line will include pre-rolls, vape cartridges, and his own strain of flower.

As of now, there has been no announcement of brand name or logo, both of which are expected to be released in the upcoming weeks.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. An HBCU, Kid Rock's replacement, more James Craig: the top Detroit Metro Times headlines this week Read More

  2. Amid foul odor, Detroit residents demand meeting with Stellantis but are rebuffed Read More

  3. BAMN announces plans to file lawsuit against Whitmer, Detroit public schools over vaccination mandate Read More

  4. Battle Creek Kellogg workers picketing against contract givebacks are part of ‘Striketober’ Read More

  5. Michigan postal workers concerned by mail slowdowns, reduced hours Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation